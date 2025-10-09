The Detroit Lions’ impressive 4–1 start to the 2025 NFL season has come with mounting injury concerns, and none more significant than the one surrounding star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler missed Wednesday’s practice due to a wrist injury, putting his availability for Detroit's upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in question.

According to the Lions’ official injury report, St. Brown was absent from practice as he deals with discomfort in his wrist. The 25-year-old appeared to land awkwardly on his shoulder during last week’s 37–24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where he still managed to lead the team with eight receptions for 100 yards. While he played through the game, that impact may have contributed to his current status entering Week 6.

Through five games, St. Brown has been the engine of Detroit's offense, recording 35 catches for 407 yards and a league-leading six touchdowns. He ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards and fourth in receptions, while holding the highest receiving touchdown total in the league. His reliability has set the table for Goff’s efficiency week after week, who currently leads the NFL with a 75.2% completion rate, relying heavily on St. Brown as his top target.

In his young career, St. Brown has been one of the most durable and productive receivers in football. He has topped 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons, missing only two games since entering the league. St. Brown even played through Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease during a 2023 game. His track record of durability offers some optimism, but the Lions are unlikely to risk aggravating a wrist injury that could hinder his catching ability.

Detroit has not disclosed the specifics of St. Brown’s injury, and the timing poses a problem for a team already hit hard by injuries. Starting cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, left tackle Taylor Decker, safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and running back Sione Vaki also missed Wednesday’s practice with various ailments. Defensive back Brian Branch, who briefly left Sunday’s contest with an ankle issue, was limited.

The Lions' offense would face a major adjustment if St. Brown is unable to suit up against Kansas City. Jameson Williams hasn't been able to find his rhythm this year, recording two or fewer catches in four straight games. Without their top receiver, the team could find it difficult to maintain their high-tempo passing attack against a Chiefs secondary anchored by First-Team All-Pro Trent McDuffie.