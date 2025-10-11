The Seattle Mariners were locked in a tense pitchers’ duel with the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the ALDS. The winner-take-all heavyweight bout spilled into the 15th inning before Jorge Polanco’s game-winning RBI single broke the 2-2 deadlock. But while Seattle advances, the Toronto Blue Jays are the real winners.

After strong starts from Tarik Skubal and George Kirby, Game 5 turned into a battle of the bullpens. And Toronto loved every second of the extra-inning affair, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale noted.

The Blue Jays await the winner of the matchup in the ALCS, which begins on Sunday. And Toronto is thrilled that the Mariners drained their bullpen ahead of the Championship round.

Blue Jays benefit from marathon Mariners-Tigers Game 5

The Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees in the Division Series, advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. Toronto wrapped up the Yankees series in four games, which gives the team plenty of rest between rounds. The same can’t be said for the Mariners.

Article Continues Below

Seattle overcame a historic outing from Skubal. The Tigers’ ace allowed just one run in six innings while striking out 13 batters. But when he was removed, the Mariners took advantage.

A Josh Naylor single chased Kyle Finnegan from the game and Tyler Holton entered with runners on first and second. Leo Rivas delivered a pinch-hit RBI single for Seattle, tying the game, 2-2.

After the Mariners scored, the bullpens took over. Seattle shut out the Tigers for nine-straight innings before Polanco's ALDS-clinching walk-off single ended things in the 15th. The team used six different relievers to finish the job. Matt Brash, Eduard Bazardo and Andres Munoz all pitched more than one very high-leverage inning.

It’s an ideal situation for the Blue Jays. Toronto closed out the Yankees with a bullpen game, using eight relievers in the 5-2 victory. The Blue Jays taxed their bullpen throughout the Division Series. However, those pitchers have plenty of time to rest and reset. Seattle won’t be so lucky.

The Blue Jays-Mariners ALCS begins on Sunday. Toronto will host Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.