The Detroit Lions released key injury updates Friday as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that defensive tackle Alim McNeill has been ruled out as he remains on the physically unable to perform list following offseason knee surgery. Left tackle Taylor Decker and safety Kerby Joseph are listed as questionable.

Joseph has played a critical role in Detroit’s secondary this season. Through four games, he has recorded 10 total tackles, including seven solo stops, along with three assisted tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended. His presence has helped the Lions limit opponents during their three-game winning streak.

In 2024, Joseph delivered a breakout season with 83 tackles and nine interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He added 12 pass breakups and 2.5 stuffs, solidifying himself as one of Detroit’s most productive defensive players.

Lions weigh key absences as Bengals seek rebound from Broncos loss

The Lions improved to 3-1 after a 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Joseph contributed with three tackles — one solo and two assisted — as well as an interception and a pass deflection. His status remains significant heading into Sunday as Detroit aims to maintain momentum against a Bengals team looking to rebound from back-to-back blowout losses.

Detroit’s defensive front also takes a hit without McNeill, who has been rehabbing since undergoing knee surgery. McNeill’s absence has forced the Lions to rely on rotational depth along the line, where his interior presence and run-stopping ability have been missed.

Offensively, Decker’s status remains one of the Lions’ most pressing questions entering the weekend. The veteran left tackle anchors the line protecting quarterback Jared Goff and stabilizing Detroit’s run game. Any limitations could impact the Lions’ ability to establish balance against a Bengals defense eager to recover from two difficult outings.

The Bengals (2-2) enter the matchup attempting to regroup following a 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati has struggled since quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury in Week 2, leaving backup Jake Browning to lead the offense.

Detroit will visit Cincinnati on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.