Go back to the start of the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs were coming off a Super Bowl triumph and were raising their championship banner in front of their adoring fans at Arrowhead Stadium. The Detroit Lions were the invited guests for the season opener. While head coach Dan Campbell promised his team's supporters that the Lions were on their way up, few expected them to be little more than cannon fodder for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the dynamic Chiefs offense.

Campbell knew better. The Lions had shown plenty of fight throughout training camp and he knew his team was looking forward to a chance to battle the Super Bowl champions on their own turf. The Lions would open the season with a 21-20 upset of the Chiefs and that game served notice that the Lions were about to become one of the best teams in the NFC.

Fast forward to Week 6 of the 2025 season as the Lions make a return visit to take on the Chiefs. At this point, the Lions are clearly one of the two best teams in the NFC along with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are still talented, but they are struggling with a 2-3 record. They have lost all three of their one-score decisions and head coach Andy Reid is struggling to get his team back on track.

The Chiefs are still 2.5-point favorites at home, but these two teams appear to be going in opposite directions. The Lions have won four straight games since their dropping their opener at Green Bay, and they have enough weapons to torment the Chiefs defense. Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams along with tight end Sam LaPorta form one of the most well-rounded and productive offenses in the league.

Mahomes is determined to give the Chiefs a full-fledged offense, but it's doubtful that the home team can keep up with the Lions

Here we will look at three bold predictions for the game between the Lions and Chiefs in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Lions QB Jared Goff will throw for 250-plus yards and 3 TDs

The Lions are not about to let up against the defending AFC champions. Campbell and his players see some blood in the water as a result of Kansas City's three early-season losses and they know they can take advantage of the Chiefs.

The Lions love to attack from the opening kickoff, and it would not be a surprise if they can score on their first possession of the game. Goff combines brilliant accuracy along with the ability to see the vulnerable spots in the opposing defense. As long as he gets adequate protection from his offensive line, Goff will punish the Chiefs defense.

The Lions have the highest scoring offense in the league as they are averaging 34.8 points per game. They should be able to come close to that level against the Chiefs. Goff will throw three TD passes in the game, connecting with St. Brown, Williams and Sam LaPorta as he torments the vaunted Kansas City defense.

Lions will control the game with their running attack

One of the primary reasons that Goff has superior passing numbers is that opponents have to concern themselves with the Lions running game. The combination of Gibbs and fellow running back David Montgomery gives the Lions one of the most dangerous running attacks in the league.

This two running backs, known as “Sonic and Knuckles,” is bound to punish the Chiefs. The Lions are averaging 134.8 rushing yards per game, ranking seventh in the league. The Chiefs don't appear to have the strength to shut down the Lions' ground attack as they rank 21st in run defense this season.

Gibbs has gained 325 yards to this point in the season and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Montgomery has 310 rushing yards and is gaining an eye-opening 5.1 yards per attempt.

Look for this combination to rush for at least 160 yards and score at least one TD.

Aidan Hutchinson will register 2.0 sacks and force 1 fumble

The Lions can control the game on both sides of the ball. They have the eighth-ranked defense, allowing an average of 298.8 yards per game. They have been particularly strong against the run, as they allow their opponents just 92.4 rushing yards.

However, it takes at least one great player to make a defense elite. The Lions have just that in edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He has 5.0 sacks through the first five games and 2 forced fumbles.

Hutchinson has shocking closing speed when chasing down a quarterback or a ball carrier. His ability to get around the corner or beat a blocker with his hands makes him one of the most dangerous defensive players in the league.

His ability to make big plays will allow the Lions to gain a significant victory over the Chiefs.