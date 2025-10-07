The Detroit Lions received discouraging news earlier this week when head coach Dan Campbell revealed that rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold would be “out a while.”

It was a tough blow for a defense already dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary. Campbell admitted he couldn’t yet confirm whether Arnold’s shoulder injury was season-ending, but didn’t rule out the possibility, according to reporter Dave Birkett.

The team is already without top corners DJ Reed and Ennis Rakestraw, leaving their depth thin as they try to stay on top of the NFL standings.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, however, made sure to defend his young player amid recent struggles. “Everybody can point the finger at TA, but you know why we were able to knock out the run game?” Sheppard said.

“Because he was playing with no help behind him for probably 50 percent of that game.”

His comments underscored just how much responsibility the Lions placed on Arnold before the injury, often leaving him one-on-one against top receivers to protect against the run.

Fortunately for Detroit, it now appears the worst-case scenario has been avoided. Adam Schefter reported that a second opinion on Arnold’s shoulder revealed the injury is not as serious as initially feared.

“He is expected to return, as one source described, sooner than expected, quite possibly this month,” Schefter said on X.

Shortly after that report, Arnold himself posted on social media with a simple but powerful message: “God is good…”; a sign that his recovery outlook is trending in the right direction.

The news is a major relief for a Lions defense that ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game and has remained competitive despite its depleted secondary.

Detroit will continue leaning on Rock Ya-Sin, Amik Robertson, and Avonte Maddox in the meantime. But with Arnold’s return potentially coming within weeks instead of months, the Lions’ outlook on defense suddenly looks much brighter. Getting him back could stabilize a cornerback group that has been stretched thin since training camp.

The good injury news comes as Detroit climbs to the top of the NFL Power Rankings after their 37-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jared Goff threw four touchdowns, while the defense picked off Joe Burrow three times, solidifying their place as one of the league’s most balanced teams.

If Arnold can return as expected, the Lions may soon have their full secondary back just in time for the toughest stretch of their schedule.