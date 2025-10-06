Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season was full of offensive firepower, as six teams scored at least 35 points this week. We have a new team atop the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings after both undefeated teams dropped their first games of the season.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 6 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

It took a 14-point third quarter to put things away, but the Detroit Lions made it four wins in a row after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 37-24, moving up to the top spot in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings. Their Week 5 win was mostly due to the passing attack and the defense, as Jared Goff threw four touchdowns and the defense racked up three interceptions.

You gotta love it! In his return to his hometown where he played some QB in high school, Lions RB David Montgomery throws a TD pass! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/BiIp17hdvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Goff found Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Isaac TeSlaa for touchdowns, David Montgomery threw a short touchdown to Brock Wright, and the trio of Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson, and Kerby Joseph each had an interception.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3)

The cardiac Bucs are at it again, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned their fourth win of the year on a fourth-quarter, game-winning drive. It was a fun offensive game for Tampa Bay to come out on the right side of, especially with how rookie Emeka Egbuka looked as Baker Mayfield’s top target, as the Buccaneers jumped up three spots in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings.

The Ohio State rookie caught seven passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, hauling in a 57-yard deep ball from Mayfield that set up a short Rachaad White score. Stepping into the starting role with Bucky Irving’s injury, White ran for 42 yards and two scores and caught four passes for 30 yards as he stepped back into the role he held before Irving was drafted.

In a weekend that saw the NFC’s lone undefeated team go down, the AFC lost its representative to that club, too, the Buffalo Bills. A home loss to the New England Patriots turns the AFC East on its head a bit, as the two-headed race becomes even tighter.

It was a quiet night for Josh Allen's standards, as he threw for 253 yards and two scores, but a promising BUF drive ended on a costly Allen interception that would have minimally resulted in a field goal try.

There are no more undefeated teams in the NFC after the upset home loss by the Philadelphia Eagles, as they dropped their Week 5 matchup to the Denver Broncos. After jumping out to a 17-3 lead, the Eagles defense allowed Denver to put up 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, resulting in PHI’s first loss of the 2025 NFL season.

If looking to point a finger at an area of the offense that didn’t carry its weight, it should be the rushing attack, as Saquon Barkley only earned six carries, and Jalen Hurts only had two. DeVonta Smith led all PHI pass catchers with 114 yards on eight receptions, but their defense let Bo Nix string together three scoring drives of over 50 yards that let the Broncos salt away the clock as they clawed their way back into it.

5. Los Angeles Rams (-1)

A nine-point fourth quarter helped send Thursday’s game into overtime, but the Los Angeles Rams’ questionable late-game decision sent them to 3-2 on the year. Having made it down to the SF 11, instead of settling for a field goal to extend overtime, Sean McVay took a gamble and went for it on fourth down, coming up short and ending the game.

Puka Nacua was unstoppable yet again, hauling in 10 passes for 85 yards and a score. Matthew Stafford threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, and a fumble by Kyren Williams at the SF 1 ended a likely scoring drive late in the fourth quarter that could have given LAR the lead.

6. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

The impressive 2025 season continues for the Indianapolis Colts, as they blew out the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, 40-6. Jonathan Taylor yet again led the way, as he racked up three rushing touchdowns to lead the offense.

Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns himself, connecting with Tyler Warren (4/44) and Michael Pittman Jr. (5/39), and the defense sacked Geno Smith four times and intercepted him twice in the easy win.

7. San Francisco 49ers (+4)

The San Francisco 49ers helped kick off Week 5 with an overtime win over the Rams, moving to 4-1 on the year. Mac Jones stepped in for Brock Purdy again as his toe injury is still limiting his movement, and he was super impressive in the win.

Jones threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the win, connecting with Christian McCaffrey and Jake Tonges for scores. Kendrick Bourne, SF’s de facto WR1 with injuries to Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, was on fire, catching 10 passes for 142 yards on Thursday Night Football.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

The Kansas City Chiefs head east to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in a chance to get above .500 for the first time this season. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense have a chance to finally break out of their slow start this year, as the running game has been abysmal all season so far.

9. Denver Broncos (+4)

Sean Payton has his statement win of the 2025 NFL season, as his Broncos marched into Philadelphia and upset the then-undefeated Eagles, jumping into the top-10 of the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings. The passing attack for the Broncos played a big part in their fourth-quarter comeback, as Nix and Courtland Sutton connected eight times for 99 yards in the win.

JK Dobbins earned 20 carries in the win, rushing for 79 yards and a score, and the Denver defense only allowed one second-half scoring drive for Philadelphia, forcing four punts along the way.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye Week)

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain at the back-end of the top-10 of the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, as they currently are sitting at 3-1 after their win in Dublin over the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf are starting to create a solid relationship, as Metcalf has seen at least five targets in three of his first four games this season.

11. Baltimore Ravens (-5)

The first game without Lamar Jackson was quite the disaster for the Baltimore Ravens, as Cooper Kupp did not even look average in their Week 5 loss. Rush threw three interceptions and looked incredibly rough all game, and the offense as a whole suffered.

Cooper Rush throws his third pick of the day as Rashod Bateman pulls up on his route pic.twitter.com/JCPJzc2yTg — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) October 5, 2025

Derrick Henry only ran for 33 yards but did find the end zone, and Zay Flowers hauled in five passes for 72 yards, but the maligned Baltimore defense looked even worse than it already had, allowing 417 yards of total offense.

12. New England Patriots (+4)

It looks as though the Patriots have something brewing in Drake Maye’s second season, as he led New England to an upset win on the road against Buffalo.

Maye and Stefan Diggs looked sharp, with the former Bills receiver catching 10-of-12 targets for 146 yards in the win. The backfield is still a bit of a mess, as Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled again, and the coaching staff is still struggling to trust TreVeyon Henderson, so the offense’s responsibilities once again fell to Maye to orchestrate.

13. Washington Commanders (+2)

Welcoming back Jayden Daniels, the Commanders marched into SoFi Stadium and sprung the upset on the Chargers, 27-10, climbing up three spots in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings. While it was a scoreless first quarter, the Commanders leaned on rookie back Jacory Croskey-Merritt to get back into the game, as he ran for 111 yards and two scores.

This was Croskey-Merritt’s first-career 100-yard game of his young career, as he looks to step into the RB1 role for the rest of the season. Deebo Samuel was WAS’s leading receiver, as he caught eight passes for 96 yards and Daniels’ lone passing TD, and the defense held Justin Herbert to only 166 passing yards, sacking him four times in the process.

14. Green Bay Packers (Bye Week)

Settling for a tie in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys is certainly not how the Green Bay Packers wanted to head into their bye week, but it is better than a road loss. Jordan Love and the offense have been led by running back Josh Jacobs, as the Packers have their only home game in October next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

15. Seattle Seahawks (-3)

A home-field shootout did not go Seattle’s way, as the Seahawks and their 28-point second half still wasn’t enough to earn the win. The passing attack was humming on all cylinders for SEA, as Sam Darnold threw four touchdowns, two to tight end AJ Barner.

But a costly interception with under two minutes left in the game gave the ball right back to Tampa Bay, letting them bleed down the rest of the clock and kick the game-winning field goal. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 132 yards and a score, and rookie wideout Tory Horton caught Darnold’s other TD in the loss.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

A 17-point home loss to the Commanders is far from the intended outcome the Los Angeles Chargers had in mind for Week 5, but a disappointing showing from the offense made that a reality. Keenan Allen (5/58) and Quentin Johnston (4/40) disappointed, while Ladd McConkey (5/39/1) caught Herbert’s only passing touchdown in the loss.

17. Minnesota Vikings (no change)

It was a lot closer than many expected, but the Minnesota Vikings earned their third win of the 2025 NFL season by beating the Cleveland Browns, 21-17, in London. This marked Minnesota’s second consecutive international game, as they lost in Dublin last week.

Carson Wentz to Jordan Addison – who didn’t play the first quarter due to a coach’s decision – for the win: pic.twitter.com/U1AkFVdals — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2025

It was a quiet game for the offense on the ground, as the CLE run defense bottled up Jordan Mason (52 rushing yards), so it was up to Carson Wentz (236 yards) to lead the offense. Wentz found Jordan Addison for the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to go, and Justin Jefferson crossed the century mark again, catching seven passes for 123 yards in the win.

18. Chicago Bears (Bye Week)

The Chicago Bears look to be hitting their stride as they enter their bye week, as they have quickly put their 0-2 start behind them. With wins against the Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, Caleb Williams and the offense have finally shown some signs of life in Ben Johnson’s first season.

19. Atlanta Falcons (Bye Week)

The upcoming slate of games for the Atlanta Falcons is brutal, as they face the Bills and the 49ers after their bye week. It was a very promising bounce-back game for Michael Penix Jr. in Week 4, as he and Drake London were finally able to get onto the same page.

Article Continues Below

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF)

A Monday Night matchup for the Jaguars is a perfect chance for their first statement win of the 2025 NFL season, as they host the Chiefs. Their primetime matchup will hopefully be the first time that Travis Hunter lives up to his pre-draft billing, as it has been quite the slow start to his rookie season so far.

21. Dallas Cowboys (+4)

Even without CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas offense has looked strong, and their Week 5 performance against the New York Jets was no exception. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns, two going to Jake Ferguson and one to George Pickens, and Javonte Williams ripped off a long, 66-yard run as he ran for 135 yards on the day.

Williams found the end zone twice, once through the air and once on the ground, as the Cowboys are sitting at 2-2-1 and very much in the thick of things in the NFC.

22. Houston Texans (+2)

The Week 5 dominant win for the Houston Texans was exactly what the doctor ordered, as C.J. Stroud and the offense needed to right the ship in a serious way. Stroud threw four touchdowns, two of which were to rookie Xavier Hutchinson, helped this game get out of hand early, as Houston scored at least one touchdown in every quarter.

23. Carolina Panthers (+4)

The Carolina Panthers remain undefeated at home after their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins, as it was the Rico Dowdle show from the first play to the last whistle. All Dowdle did was average nine yards per carry, turn 23 carries into 206 yards and a touchdown, anchoring the CAR offense in the win.

Bryce Young threw for 198 yards and two scores, finding Xavier Legette and Mitchell Evans for touchdowns, and rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught six passes for 73 yards as he continues to be one of the best rookie wideouts this year, helping the Panthers jump four spots in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

The Jake Browning experience needs to end for Cincinnati, as another three interceptions held this offense down. While a three-touchdown showing in the fourth quarter allowed the Bengals to get back into the game late, it was too little, too late.

Browning found Ja’Marr Chase (x2) and Tee Higgins for scores, with Chase catching six passes for 110 yards, and Browning led all rushers with 31 yards on the ground in the loss. If the Bengals want to save their maligned season until Joe Burrow returns, they have to find another answer at QB for the interim.

25. Arizona Cardinals (-3)

The Arizona Cardinals have not won since September 14. Week 5 was their third consecutive loss and their second consecutive home loss. The Cardinals scored 21 points in the first half, but their defense allowed 16 points in the fourth quarter.

This is a really bad loss for Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals, as their only wins this year (against NO & CAR) have not been impressive. Things need to turn around for this team – and quickly – if they want to actually have a successful season.

26. Tennessee Titans (+5)

Brian Callahan’s seat is probably saved for at least one more week, as the Tennessee Titans earned their first win of the 2025 season. A last-second field goal from Joey Slye was the game-winner for the Titans, as rookie QB Cam Ward finally earned his first win in the NFL.

IT'S GOOD! @TITANS WIN! Cam Ward and Tennessee pick up their first win of the season on Joey Slye's game-winner 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iYKeW9q9qp — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025

Ward threw for 265 yards in the win but no touchdowns, Tony Pollard found the end zone on one of his 14 carries, and Calvin Ridley finally produced a WR1 stat line, catching five passes for 131 yards.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

Geno Smith’s turnovers are killing the Raiders' offense, as he has already thrown multiple interceptions in three games this year. Smith threw another two interceptions in LV’s Week 5 loss to the Colts, as he now has a league-leading nine on the year.

Nothing was impressive about the Las Vegas offense in Week 5, as Ashton Jeanty racked up 109 total yards and Tre Tucker led all Raiders pass catchers with 62 yards on four receptions.

28. Miami Dolphins (no change)

It’s safe to say things are not going Miami’s way this season, as they fell to 1-4 on the season after a tough loss to the Panthers in Week 5. It wasn’t that the offense was bad, but with the defense allowing over 400 yards of offense, that’s tough for any offense to overcome.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, Jaylen Waddle assumed the WR1 role for Miami with 110 yards and a touchdown, and De’Von Achane, who only rushed for 16 yards, caught six passes and found the end zone.

29. New Orleans Saints (+3)

There are officially no more winless squads this season after Week 5, as the New Orleans Saints officially earned their first win of the year. Their 26-14 win over the New York Giants was because of solid efforts on both sides of the ball, as the offense and defense both held their own, helping them jump out of the basement of the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

Spencer Rattler had a clean showing in the win, throwing for 225 yards and a long touchdown to Rashid Shaheed, and Chris Olave remained a target magnet, earning 11 targets (catching seven) to lead the passing game.

30. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Dillon Gabriel looked pretty solid in his first-career start for Cleveland, throwing for 190 yards and two scores and not committing a turnover. It was once again the Quinshon Judkins show for the Browns, as he turned 23 carries into 110 yards, but it ended up being another loss for Cleveland in London.

Having entered the fourth quarter with the lead, the Browns' defense only allowed a touchdown in the final quarter, but that was enough to turn an upset win into a heartbreaking loss. Cleveland will be back stateside in Week 6, traveling to face the Steelers in a key, early-season divisional matchup.

31. New York Giants (-8)

The second start for rookie QB Jaxson Dart was less successful than his debut, but he still looked pretty good in the Giants surprising loss to the Saints. Dart threw for 202 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the loss, which is overall a mixed bag; his 55 rushing yards helped keep the offense afloat at times too, but it still wasn’t enough.

The loss of star wideout Malik Nabers showed up in many ways for the Giants in Week 5, and losing Darius Slayton to an in-game injury only makes things worse. Tight end Theo Johnson caught both of Dart’s scores, but the seats for both GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll should be scorching hot after this bad loss.

32. New York Jets (-3)

The fourth-quarter play between Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson gives Jets fans something to look forward to on a weekly basis, but it is evident that this offense as a whole needs to hit the gas pedal a lot earlier in the game. With their defense not holding up its end of the bargain again, Fields threw for 283 yards and two scores, as he found Wilson for a late touchdown in their loss to the Cowboys.

Wilson led all NYJ pass catchers with 71 yards, as rookie tight end Mason Taylor had another impressive game, catching nine passes for 67 yards as Fields’ safety valve, but the Jets find themselves as the biggest losers in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings.