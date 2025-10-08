The Detroit Lions once again find themselves at the top of the NFC North with a 4-1 record through the first five games of the 2025 NFL season, rebounding from a tough Week 1 loss against the division rival Green Bay Packers to rattle off four straight wins.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who is now playing his fourth season with the Lions, has played a vital role in Detroit's success this season. He currently leads all NFL quarterbacks with a 75.2 completion percentage and 12 touchdown passes, and is also ranked first overall in passer rating and QBR among all NFL quarterbacks who have started every game thus far.

He has the Lions on pace to score the second-highest point total in NFL history, and in the mind of Colin Cowherd, Goff will eventually be placed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Folks, get used to hearing this: Jared Goff’s going to be a Hall of Famer,” Cowherd said. “Absolutely going to be a Hall of Famer. No question. No question he's going to be a Hall of Famer. He plays in rhythm, he plays in structure, he has great genetics his dad played in the Bigs. Jared Goff is going to be a Hall of Famer.”

Goff and the Lions will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Oct. 13.

Jared Goff has found new life as QB of the Lions

Article Continues Below

Goff found new life with the Lions after he was included in the major blockbuster trade for former Lions QB Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams. While Goff was expected to simply be a bridge quarterback in Detroit while they focused on finding a more long-term solution, he's instead thrived in the Motor City.

He's led the Lions to consecutive appearances in the postseason, the second of which included a sparkling 15-2 record in the 2024 NFL season. He then parlayed his success in Detroit with a four-year, $212 million contract extension, which included $170 million guaranteed and a $53 million salary cap hit.

He's now the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the NFL behind Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa.