The Detroit Lions are at the top of the NFL power rankings despite a spate of injuries. Included in that mix is Terrion Arnold, who will be “out a while,” according to head coach Dan Campbell.

It’s a tough setback, according to a post on X by Dave Birkett.

“Dan Campbell said Lions CB Terrion Arnold will be “out a while.” Said he doesn't know yet if that's a season-ending injury but didn't rule it out. The Lions are without their top 2 CBs, Arnold and DJ Reed, right now – and 3 of their top 4 if you include Ennis Rakestraw from camp”

Wow. It looks like the Lions will struggle to cover receivers in the coming weeks.

Lions CB Terrion Arnold’s injury prognosis not good

The Lions will move forward with guys like Rock Ya-Sin, Tre Flowers, Amik Robertson, and Avonte Maddox. But they need to get some of the injured players back on the field.

Article Continues Below

Arnold already had some question marks in his game that may have pushed him behind Robertson. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said it was more about Robertson than Arnold, according to prideofdetroit.com.

“Has nothing to do with Terrion’s play or performance,” Sheppard said. “Let me start there. Amik has always earned his keep with me. Saw it last year. That’s a player that’s earned the right to be on the field. And just with the frequency of base defense that we’re playing right now, he’s losing snaps. And, to be honest, he’s earned more than what he’s got so far. So we were doing this regardless.”

Arnold got exposed a few times because of the Lions’ commitment to stopping the run and leaving the cornerbacks on an island.

“Everybody can point the finger at TA (Arnold), but you know why we were able to knock out the run game?” Sheppard said. “Because he was playing with no help behind him for probably 50 percent of that game,” Sheppard said. “Now that’s no excuse. It’s just the job you signed up for. You signed that contract. As a corner in the NFL, you’re expected to do that. But let’s make no mistake about it—I told the d-line, ‘How would you like to go out there on an island while you guys are having fun here in the box knowing there’s nobody back there?’ ”

With a good pass rush, the Lions have been decent at defending other teams’ air attacks. They rank No. 12 in the NFL with 206.6 yards allowed per game.