The Detroit Lions got back on track in a big way when they dominated the Denver Broncos as they head on the road to take on their divisional foes the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve as they push toward a playoff birth in Week 16. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Lions-Vikings prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Detroit (10-4) headed home after a downright disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 14 where they were able to get back to their winning ways decimating the Broncos to a 42-17 victory. Jared Goff lit up the Broncos' secondary as he passed for 278 yards and five touchdowns with three of those touchdowns going to Sam Laporta who's been Goff's favorite target over the last few weeks. The Lions also gashed the Broncos on the ground to the tune of 185 yards and 1 touchdown combined between Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Lions take flight to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a Christmas Eve showdown as they push toward their first NFC North Championship since 1993.

Minnesota (7-7) is coming off a heartbreaking loss when they went on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nick Mullens played a lot better than many expected throwing for 303 yards and two touchdowns but it was his two costly interceptions that ultimately lost them the game. It was the Ty Chandler and Jordan Addison show against the Bengals and those two being great complementary pieces to TJ Hockenson and Justin Jefferson will go a long way with this game that is projected to be high-scoring as they play host to the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Here are the Lions-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Vikings Odds

Detroit Lions: -3 (-120)

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-102)

Over: 47 (-110)

Under: 47 (-110)

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings Week 16

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, folks, because Week 16 promises a barn-burner in the North. The Detroit Lions, surging with the confidence of a 10-4 record, head north to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on their divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. And while the spread sits at a modest 3 points in favor of the Lions, don't be fooled as Detroit is poised to pounce and leave Minnesota licking their wounds.

The Lions are firing on all cylinders. Jared Goff is carving up defenses with surgical precision, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam Laporta are human highlight reels, and their ground game, powered by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, is a two-headed monster. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss, their once-potent offense sputtered by injuries and inconsistency. This is a team searching for answers, while the Lions have all the swagger and rhythm of a team on the cusp of something special.

The Lions defense is no longer a pushover. Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris are terrorizing quarterbacks and the secondary is swarming like angry hornets. The Vikings' Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL but has been riddled by injuries this season. Conversely, Minnesota's defense, particularly their secondary, has shown vulnerabilities. Look for Goff to exploit them early and often with St. Brown, Laporta, and his talented supporting cast.

The Lions haven't tasted playoff success since 2016, and they're ravenous for more. This isn't just another divisional matchup; it's a statement game, a chance to roar their dominance over the North and cement themselves as legitimate contenders. The Vikings, meanwhile, are clinging to playoff hopes by a thread, their season teetering on the brink.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Detroit bandwagoners. Week 16's NFC North showdown might not be the one-sided coronation party you've envisioned. Sure, the Lions boast a shiny 10-4 record and a potent offense, but overlooking the wounded Vikings on their home turf could prove a costly mistake. Here's why Minnesota will not only keep this game close but roar past the +3 spread and leave the Lions licking their wounds.

U.S. Bank Stadium will be electric on Christmas Eve, with a rabid purple posse ready to erupt. This isn't Ford Field's friendly confines, it's a hostile environment. The Lions' stout defense is no joke, but they haven't had to face the wide receiver tandem of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison yet this season. When Jefferson is healthy he and Addison are one of the most tandems in all of football and this Lions secondary will certainly have their hands full.

The Vikings' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, but they're far from out. This is a team with their backs against the wall, playing for their season. That kind of desperation can be a powerful motivator, leading to inspired performances and clutch plays. Remember the 2017 Vikings? They clawed their way back from a 3-9 record to make the playoffs. This team has that same fighting spirit and has the chance to right the script and win on Christmas Eve.

Final Lions-Vikings Prediction & Pick

This NFC North divisional matchup should provide a ton of excitement and fireworks. The Lions come into this road matchup with a ton of momentum after they obliterated Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Unfortunately for the Vikings, they lost a very close game against the Bengals in overtime which puts them on the brink of missing the playoffs if they aren't victorious this weekend. Ultimately, we should see Jared Goff have himself a game against this Vikings' secondary as long as he has time in the pocket and he will come out swinging with Amron-Ra St. Brown and Sam Laporta and get the Lions their first NFC North title in 30 years.

Final Lions-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -3 (-110), Over 47 (-110)