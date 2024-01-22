Lions advance to the NFC title game for the first time in 32 seasons

The Detroit Lions continue to take the steps on a path that they have been denied for years. They have advanced to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers after beating the stubborn Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Relatively unknown linebacker Derrick Barnes clinched the 31-23 victory when he intercepted Baker Mayfield's pass on Tampa Bay's final possession.

The Lions were able to kneel down three times and run out the clock after that play, and that set off a huge celebration at Ford Field. The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, and they will be playing in the NFC title game for the second time in team history. The last appearance came after the 1991 season when they were defeated by the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders).

The interception was the first of Barnes' career. The pass was intended for Tampa Bay tight end Cade Otton, and Barnes surged forward as the ball was in the air and made a sharp catch at the Buccaneer 28.

Derrick Barnes credited his coaches for putting him in the right position. “I felt like I knew what was coming from the film study during the week,” Barnes said in a postgame NBC interview. “We had seen the formation during our preparation.”

It was undoubtedly the biggest play in Barnes' 3-year career. He had 4 tackles in the game in addition to his interception.

The Lions have won two playoff games in the same season for the first time since the 1957 season. That's the last time Detroit was able to win an NFL championship.