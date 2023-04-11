Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and trade speculation should be at an all-time high until the end of the month. The Detroit Lions traded away Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, and now they are bringing in Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. for a visit, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘The #Lions will host Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. for a visit later this week, per sources. One of the draft’s cleanest and most talented prospects, Anderson figures to be gone by Detroit’s pick at No. 6. A possible candidate to trade up?’

Will Anderson Jr. is easily the best defensive player in this draft, so the Lions picking at No. 6 would mean he slips down the draft board or they trade up. The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are near locks to grab a quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals have drawn plenty of interest in the No. 3 pick, and there could be another QB selected there.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In short, if the Lions want to land Anderson, they likely need to trade up, so this visit could signal a potential move is on the horizon.

Anderson finished his final year at Alabama with 24 solo tackles, 10 sacks, and an interception. In 2021, he totaled 57 solo tackles with 17.5 sacks. The Lions surely would need t trade up to have any hopes of landing Will Anderson Jr., but the thought of pairing him with 2022 No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson is a dream-like scenario.

The Lions have been busy this offseason, and head coach Dan Campbell has things trending upward after a mediocre decade in the Motor City. If the Lions somehow manage to get Will Andrson Jr., they could have one of the more exciting defenses in the NFL.