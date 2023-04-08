Barring a major change of plans, Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback for the 2023 campaign. However, the Lions may already have an eye on plans for the post-Goff era.

Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is set to meet with the Lions for a top-30 visit next week, as noted by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The reigning SEC Player of the Year award winner also has pre-draft meetings scheduled with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the coming week.

Hooker has already touched base with teams such as the Washington Commanders.

Hooker bolstered his NFL Draft stock over his final campaign at Tennessee. The versatile passer was a serious contender for the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor until his season was cut short in November after he tore his ACL during the Volunteers’ loss to South Carolina.

Hooker attended both the 2023 Senior Bowl and the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but he did not throw the football at either event. The 25-year-old has continued to make promising progress from his ailment, and he said last month that he expects to be cleared in time for training camp later this year.

As mentioned, the Lions plan to roll out Goff come Week 1 of the 2023 season. Still, Lions team general manager Brad Holmes is at the least open to the idea of hauling in a quarterback at the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It just has to make sense,” Holmes said during an appearance on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program last month. “Obviously, we like Jared. He’s our starter, but we don’t have a lot behind him. … We’ve had these open, transparent conversations about, ‘We’re happy with Jared. He’s our starter. But, we need to add some pieces in that room overall.’

“So whether it’s in free agency or in the draft, we just got to get somebody to continue to develop.”

The Lions do not have a need for a backup quarterback, as they opted to re-sign Nate Sudfeld in free agency. As was the case last season, Goff and Sudfeld are currently the only passers on Detroit’s roster.