The Detroit Lions roster after the 2023 NFL Draft now looks pretty much as it will when the Lions’ training camp starts in late July. While the Lions may make a few additions around the edges between now and then, the bulk of next season’s squad is already in place. With that in mind, here is the updated Lions depth chart with every starter now that the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone.

Offense

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide Receiver 1: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Wide Receiver 2: Marvin Jones Jr.

Wide Receiver 3: Kalif Raymond

Tight End: Sam LaPorts

Left Tackle: Taylor Decker

Left Guard: Jonah Jackson

Center: Frank Ragnow

Right Guard: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Right Tackle: Penei Sewell

The biggest bummer when Lions fans look at this depth chart is at the No. 3 wide receiver spot. No shade to Kalif Raymond, but he shouldn’t be on that starting list.

Detroit’s WR2 in the 2023 NFL season should be last year’s first-round NFL draft pick, Jameson Williams. The talented wideout missed 11 games in his rookie year with a knee injury, and will now miss six games due to a gambling suspension. It could have been worse, as three of the Lions’ gamblers got “indefinite” suspensions, but it’s still not great for the Lions’ depth chart.

Outside of that, the only real intrigue on the Lions’ offensive roster is if their two explosive skill-position rookies can hold on to their starting jobs. Former Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs will have to hold off free-agent signing David Montgomery. And, truth be told, this will probably be more of a true split than a starter and backup situation.

At tight end, Sam LaPorta will likely have an easier time grabbing the reins in the Lions training camp and becoming the starter. Brock Wright, James Mitchell, and Shane Zylstra — the Lions’ other TEs — don’t have the same cache that a player like Montgomery does.

As for the offensive line, this group of five — LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and RT Penei Sewell — started 13 of 17 games together last season with Decker and Sewell both playing all 17. It is one of the most set units in the league heading into Lions training camp.

Finally, the one question no one wants to talk about is, if Jared Goff struggles, will fans see Hendon Hooker this season? It won’t happen early as the former Tennessee Vols QB recovers from his knee injury, but it could become a question as the season goes on.

Defense

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Defensive End: Aidan Hutchinson

Defensive Tackle: Alim McNeil

Defensive Tackle: Isaiah Buggs

Defensive End: Romeo Okwara

Weak-side linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez

Middle Linebacker: Alex Anzalone

Strong-side Linebacker: Jack Campbell

Cornerback 1: Cameron Sutton

Cornerback 2: Emmanuel Moseley

Nickel Corner: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Strong Safety: Kerby Joseph

Free Safety: Tracy Walker III

The Lions’ roster got an update in the secondary with free-agent signings Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson this offseason. The interesting thing here will be to see how defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn utilizes Gardner-Johnson. He can play nickel corner or safety, and will likely spend time in both places next season.

On the defensive line, James Houston didn’t play until Week 12 last year but racked up 8.0 sacks in his last seven games. He should start the season as a situational pass-rush specialist, but if the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Jackson State product can hold up against the run, he could become a starter at DE or at outside LB.

As for the linebackers, rookie first-round NFL draft pick Jack Campbell should get a lot of run right off the bat. It will be interesting to see, though, where he ends up on the Lions’ depth chart with veterans Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone.

Special Teams

Kicker: Michael Badgley

Holder: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Jake McQuaide

Punter: Jack Fox

Punt return: Kalif Raymond

Kick return: Kalif Raymond

“The Money Badger,” Michael Badgley, re-signed with the Lions this offseason, but his contract is cuttable. The team could bring in another player after the NFL Draft and before the Lions’ training camp to compete with the kicker for the Lions’ roster spot.

At punter, Jack Fox is one of the best and highest-paid punters in the NFL, so he’ll be on the Lions’ roster for sure.

Honestly, the hottest positional battle in training camp could be at long-snapper. Scott Daly held down the job last season, but the Lions signed Cowboys specialist Jake McQuaide this offseason. That means preseason kick snaps will be must-see TV for Lions fans!