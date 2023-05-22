Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast on Monday, Hopkins took it upon himself to emphasize what he wants if he is to be traded, reports The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

First, Hopkins wants stable management. Given the change the Cardinals have undergone recently, this is not surprising. Not only is Hopkins set to be under a new coach this year, but his GM left after last season as well. Some stability would be nice for Hopkins as he enters the second half of his career.

Second, Hopkins wants a quarterback that loves the game. He emphasizes that this is not a shot at Kyler Murray, but Murray is currently injured, so if he was to be dealt, he would want it to be to a team with a proven quarterback.

The last thing Hopkins reveals to be on his wish list is a great defense. Although he plays wide receiver, he is no stranger to the fact that defense wins championships, and at this stage of his career, a championship is the number one priority.

As of right now, DeAndre Hopkins is still on the Arizona Cardinals and there are no official rumblings of a trade being talked about. However, the Cardinals do look to be heading for another season outside of contention, and they could get plenty of assets if they decided to deal the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The rest of the offseason will be filled with plenty of speculation over a potential Cardinals trade of DeAndre Hopkins, but NFL fans will just have to wait and see what happens.