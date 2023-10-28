The Detroit Lions fell to the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 7 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff ended the 38-6 loss with 284 passing yards and one interception. He completed 33 of his 53 pass attempts. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson countered with 357 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs added 68 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 11 carries.

“You don't want these to happen, but when it does, it recenters you, it refocuses you. And that's all I know. I don't want it to happen. Nobody wants it to happen,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, via ESPN Lions NFL Nation Reporter Eric Woodyard. “Nobody likes to look over there and watch them having a great time because they kicked our ass.

“Nobody thinks that's fun, but I know that motivates me for next week, it motivates our team. You'll do any and everything you can not to have that feeling again. That's all I mean by that.”

The Lions will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field in Week 8. The Raiders fell in a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears in their Week 7 matchup. Quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell combined for 196 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the road loss. Receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers combined for 107 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on 14 receptions.

What are some bold predictions for the Lions when they face the Raiders on Monday?

Detroit's receiving core will earn at least 280 receiving yards

Detroit garnered 284 receiving yards in their loss to the Ravens. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Lions with 102 yards on 13 receptions. St. Brown is currently in fifth place in the league with 51 receptions. He placed ahead of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Detroit has gained a total of just over 1,900 receiving yards during the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders for sixth place in the NFL. The Raiders allowed 162 receiving yards in their loss to Chicago. Receiver DJ Moore, who the Bears acquired in a March trade with the Panthers, led Chicago with 54 receiving yards.

Aidan Hutchinson will record at least two sacks, tackles for loss

Hutchinson ended Detroit's matchup against the Ravens with four tackles, including two solo. Detroit's defense gained a total of two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit against Baltimore. Detroit is on pace with the Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers after garnering 15 sacks during the 2023 NFL season.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leads the Lions with 4.5 sacks this season. Hutchinson and safety Brian Branch lead the Lions with four tackles for loss. Hutchinson has recorded at least one sack and tackle for loss on three occasions during the 2023 NFL season. He recorded two sacks and one tackle for loss during a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

“Hutchinson I would say sums them up as a whole unit,” Las Vegas offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said, via Detroit Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman. “They are aggressive, and they all play with a high motor, and they want to get to the football. They take pride in it. They tackle really well. You can see they put a lot of stress on fundamentals and effort, and I think that's the core belief of their defense and you can see it on tape every Sunday.”

The Lions will defeat the Raiders by a two-score margin

The Lions must find ways to bounce back from their loss to the Ravens when they take to Ford Field on Monday. Detroit went on a four-game win streak after splitting its first two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. Detroit must find a consistent rhythm in the run game and slow down defensive end Maxx Crosby to take a potential home win over the Raiders before heading into their Week 9 bye week.

“It should be fun,” St. Brown said, via MLive Detroit Lions beat writer Benjamin Raven. “I've never played at night at Ford Field, so I'm excited to see the fans. I know it's going to be rocking. But to kind of redeem yourself on primetime is huge. It's nice. But at the end of the day, it's just another game for us, no matter primetime or Sunday at 1.

“But, shoot. Everyone is going to be watching. We got to put our best stuff on tape.”