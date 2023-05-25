The Detroit Lions made a calculated move in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Hendon Hooker out of the University of Tennessee as the 68th overall pick. Despite his talent and remarkable productivity at Tennessee, Hooker slipped to the third round due to a season-ending ACL injury and concerns about his age (25).

However, the Lions may have found a hidden gem in Hooker. His recovery progress and impressive college career make him a sleeper rookie ready to make an impact in the upcoming season — even if given a redshirt. Though, he may not receive a start this season, Hooker’s impact even as a backup could have major implications for the Lions this season and in the future.

Overcoming the odds

Had it not been for the unfortunate ACL injury, Hendon Hooker would likely have been drafted earlier. Some had him going well before Kentucky’s Will Levis, who was drafted in the second-round by the Tennessee Titans. Teams who were looking for immediate improvement at the quarterback position stayed off, though they could live to regret it.

The injury, combined with concerns of his older age, pushed him down the draft board. However, his performance at Tennessee under coach Josh Heupel showcased his exceptional productivity. In 2022, Hooker led the FBS in yards per pass attempt with an impressive average of 9.5. This statistical achievement, coupled with his experience as a starter for both Virginia Tech and Tennessee, demonstrates his ability to perform at a high level, which has to excite the Lions.

Consistency

One of the key attributes that make Hooker an intriguing prospect is his consistency in protecting the football. Throughout his college career, he maintained an impressive 80:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This ability to make smart decisions and limit turnovers is invaluable for an NFL quarterback, especially a rookie looking to make an impact.

With the Lions aiming to rebuild and establish a solid foundation, Hooker’s reliability and ball security make him an ideal candidate to contribute positively to the team’s offensive strategy in the future.

Athleticism

Despite his injury, when healthy, Hooker’s athleticism can help him facilitate productive drives, giving him the option to run or pass. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can capitalize on Hooker’s abilities to extend plays and create opportunities downfield. His dual-threat skill set, honed through his impressive 2,079 rushing yards in college, provides a dimension that the Lions have not previously had at the quarterback position.

While Jared Goff currently leads the offense, Hooker’s presence can potentially create pressure and motivate the QB to elevate his performance, knowing there’s a talented rookie waiting in the wings.

Should Goff struggle, the Lions see progression from Hooker and he’s fully medically cleared, there’s no reason to not expect to see him under center at some point in 2023, even with head coach Dan Campbell redshirting him this season.

Timing and development

By giving Hooker a redshirt, the Lions will allow him time to recover fully from his ACL injury and develop further. This approach lowers the immediate expectations placed on Hooker from any of the other highly touted quarterback drafted before him, giving him the opportunity to focus on his rehabilitation and gain a deeper understanding of the NFL game.

Campbell’s decision to designate Hooker’s first season as a redshirt year aligns with the long-term vision of building a competitive team. This deliberate approach will enable Hooker to refine his skills, adapt to the professional level, and be fully prepared to contribute when his time comes.

However, Hooker said he’ll be fully recovered by September. So, if Campbell sees fit and Hooker is indeed healthy, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the former Vols’ quarterback in action maybe with some packages set up for him. With the Lions looking to make an impact this year, a young, hungry SEC quarterback may be what they need should Goff be injured or hurt.

Hooker’s impact may not happen immediately on the field, but his attitude and presence off of it, even on the sideline, will only enhance what is a Lions team looking to pounce on their opponents. While his ACL injury and age may have caused him to be overlooked to begin with, Hooker’s approach to the game and his fellow teammates, while overcoming obstacles, are invaluable to any team. Teams can thrive on that sort of mentality. Hooker stands poised to emerge as the best rookie sleeper to make significant impact for the Lions in 2023, in one way or another.