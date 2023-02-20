The Detroit Lions have their sights set on an NFC North title in 2023. After finishing 2022 with a 9-8 record and a 5-1 record in the division, the Lions want to go from division fodder to division leaders.

This offseason is an incredibly important one for the franchise. The moves Detroit makes this spring could be the difference between achieving that division title and regressing back toward last place.

With no further ado, here are five sneaky good free agents the Lions need to target ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

5. Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone

This one is rather easy, but it makes a ton of sense in the same vein. Anzalone joined the Lions in 2021 as a bit of a reclamation project after spending time with the New Orleans Saints. In 2022, the linebacker became so much more than a project.

Anzalone broke out, recording 98 tackles and becoming a true leader on Detroit’s young defense. He cut his missed tackle rate down from 16.1 percent in 2021 to 7.4 percent in 2022.

Anzalone is not going to be a starter on a playoff-bound team. The Lions will certainly find an upgrade this offseason. However, he is a valued teammate and leader, and the Lions need to keep him around to help the young guns continue fitting in on Aaron Glenn’s defense.

4. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki

The Lions made a bit of a weird trade at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. They sent tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second and 2024 third-round pick.

In the end, the move actually worked out fine. Detroit’s turnaround began shortly after the trade, and they set a franchise record for touchdowns thrown to a tight end.

However, their tight end position could use an upgrade. Brock Wright, James Mitchell, and Shane Zylstra did fine in their role last season, but if the Lions want playoff football, an upgrade is needed.

Gesicki provides that upgrade. His role diminished greatly after the Dolphins added star wideout Tyreek Hill last offseason. A promise of a bigger role in Detroit would be enticing for the former Penn State product.

3. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David

Remember when I said the Lions would seek an upgrade over Anzalone at the linebacker spot? Well, here’s your upgrade, Detroit.

David provides everything Anzalone provides, but with more consistency. Since the Buccaneers drafted the linebacker in 2012, he has had six consecutive seasons with at least 97 total tackles.

David has played at an All-Pro level for a few years and had an impressive 2022 season. He recorded 124 tackles for the Buccaneers, defending five passes and getting three sacks.

Anzalone should remain in Detroit because he is useful depth and a valuable locker room guy. Detroit should sign David because despite his age, he is a huge upgrade over anyone the team has at the linebacker position.

2. Eagles safety CJ Gardner Johnson

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is very familiar with CJ Gardner Johnson. Glenn was with the New Orleans Saints when they drafted the Florida product. And Glenn oversaw Gardner Johnson’s development with the Saints.

The Florida product eventually moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles, making the Super Bowl this season. He is a pending free agent and certainly won’t come cheap. Detroit can create the cap space needed to make a run, however.

Furthermore, the Lions have a need at the safety position. Tracy Walker is coming off an Achilles injury in 2023, and DeShon Elliott is an unrestricted free agent this spring.

Signing Gardner Johnson would be a massive statement to the rest of the league. And it’d be a major step in moving toward a NFC North division championship in 2023.

1. Lions running back Jamaal Williams

Some may do a double-take here, but it is vital the Lions retain the services of Jamaal Williams. Detroit has not had a player like him in a very long time, and they should move heaven and earth to keep him.

Williams isn’t the greatest player in the league, sure. The Lions theoretically could replace his production on the field if they can’t agree to terms. However, what they can’t replace is the leadership and passion he brings to the team.

Jamaal Williams is the heart and soul of the Detroit Lions. The hard-nosed running back is a rare player who plays well for Detroit and actually wants to be there. Williams is unapologetic in his love for Detroit and the Lions, and that’s something the team just hasn’t had in a long time.

Williams certainly earned a new contract with his play on the field, no doubt. But his leadership and passion for turning this ship around makes him the most important free agent the Lions must sign this offseason.