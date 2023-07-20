The Detroit Lions added to their wide receiver room via trade on Wednesday night. Detroit is finalizing a trade that will land them Denzel Mims from the New York Jets. As part of the trade, the Lions and Jets are swapping late-round draft selections in 2025.

As news of the trade broke on Twitter, fans rushed to send their reactions to the deal through. Some seemed rather pleased with the move, while others weren't as impressed.

Jameson Williams

Amon-Ra St Brown

Denzel Mims

Jared Goff

Jahmyr Gibbs

David Montgomery

Sam Laporta

Top 5 O Line This is what an elite offense looks like — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) July 20, 2023

My very deep analysis on the Denzel Mims trade: shrug, why not? — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) July 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's an interesting development considering what had broken earlier in the day Wednesday regarding Mims. Reports surfaced that the Jets planned to release the former second-round pick if a trade failed to materialize.

Had that happened, the Lions could have negotiated with the Jets without giving up an asset. Evidently, the team decided against potentially missing out on Mims in the open market.

Mims comes to Detroit after a rough first three seasons in the NFL. His best season came in his rookie year, where he caught 23 passes for 357 yards. He still has yet to catch a touchdown pass in the league.

It is easy to see why the Lions wanted to take this gamble, though. Former first-round pick Jameson Williams is set to miss the first six weeks of the season with a gambling suspension. Detroit needed another option with size and speed to stretch the field and open things up for Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions are no strangers to providing players around the league the chance to turn their careers around. Let's see if Denzel Mims can become Detroit's latest success story as they search for playoff football this season.