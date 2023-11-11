The Chargers are back in Los Angeles to take on the Detroit Lions in what should be a highly competitive matchup. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Chargers are back in Los Angeles to take on the Detroit Lions in what should be a highly competitive matchup. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Brand New Lions (6-2) are one of the few teams in the NFL this season that are truly fun to watch. Dan Campbell has changed the culture up north in the Motor City and there is a lot to love about this franchise at the moment. They have a high-powering offense that can score a ton of points while also containing a defense that can shut a majority of teams down. The Lions are coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14 two weeks ago while having a bye this past weekend.

Just two weeks ago, many were thinking that this season was already a wash for the Chargers. That is not the case. Sitting at (4-4), the Bolts are back in playoff contention after two straight prime-time wins. They took down the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night two weeks ago in a blowout and then handled the New York Jets this past Monday night. You can say what you like about this team but if they were bad, they wouldn't have a 57-19 advantage the last two games. Three of their four losses are to the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the Lions-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Chargers Odds

Detroit Lions: -3 (-108)

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (-112)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lions vs. Chargers Week 10

Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions are favored to win this game as they should be. They have played very well this season outside of the tough losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. Detroit is getting healthier as well as running back David Montgomery is a full participant at practice again. Having him back is huge for the offense that now has the duo of him and Jahmyr Gibbs available. Newly acquired receiver Donovon Peoples-Jones is limited with a rib injury and is likely questionable for Sunday.

The defense is going to need to step up in a big way. It's not looking pretty at the moment, but we know the Chargers offense can score points as well as the Lions can. The Chargers have played mistake-free football the last two weeks which has been a huge reason for their success. Detroit will need to force a turnover or two if they want a chance to cover three points on the road. Aidan Hutchinson has 4.5 sacks on the season. He needs to be a difference-maker by pressuring Justin Herbert as much as possible.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers offense has not looked amazing the last two weeks but have still managed to score 57 points. You may not notice it, but the Chargers are trying very hard to establish a run game. They would like the give Joshua Kelly more carries but because of the availability of Austin Ekeler and his ability to catch the rock allows him to get more snaps. Ekeler isn't the best downhill runner but can juke any defender out of his socks when he's on his game. Kelly is the opposite, he can run downhill like the best of them. Kelly leads the team with 323 yards and also averages 4.4 yards per carry. If LA can find their rush attack on Sunday, they have a chance to cover this spread and steal a win from a good Detroit team.

Believe it or not, the Chargers' defense has stepped up massively ever since their rough first half against the Kansas City Chiefs three weeks ago. They ended with eight sacks against Zach Wilson and the Jets offense this back week. The Chargers also have the highest turnover difference in the NFL at (+9) along with the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bolts can continue to protect the ball while limiting the Lions' chances of scoring touchdowns by keeping them to field goals, then the Bolts will be in a great spot.

Final Lions-Chargers Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to choose because of the potential firepower on both sides of the field. The Lions are coming off a bye week where their legs will be fresh, yet the Chargers have dominated their last two games. I expect the Chargers to keep their streak going by covering this spread on Sunday whether they win or not. This should be a high-scoring affair.

Final Lions-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Chargers +3 (-112); Over 48.5 (-110)