The Detroit Lions will have to rely on this X-factor to keep pace with Kyle Shanahan's team.

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, with Jared Goff and Dan Campbell's team in need of a spark against one of the best offenses in the National Football League.

The latest bold predictions for the Lions vs. 49ers game were revealed recently. The Lions got a tough injury update on an offensive lineman, but there is a catch to his story.

The Lions will head to Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area riding high, as they are in the NFC Title Game for the first time since Wayne Fontes and Erik Kramer donned the Honolulu Blue and Silver. With the Lions' passing game set to compete against the best of the best in Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and the 49ers, it's hard not to consider Lions QB Jared Goff the X-Factor.

Goff is a former number one overall pick who has nonetheless been overlooked most of his career. When push comes to shove, the Lions will need their running game to lead the way on offense, however, which makes an unheralded draft pick turned potential superstar their biggest X-Factor in this coming Sunday's game: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is the Lions' X-Factor vs. 49ers

Gibbs was taken in the first round out of Alabama without a whole lot of fanfare.

The Lions' coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes celebrated that draft pick like they had already won the Super Bowl, and now Lions fans know exactly why.

Gibbs ran for 74 yards and one touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's Divisional Round game. He looked like he was shot out of a cannon on his 32 (and 1/2) yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that finally gave the Lions a little breathing room against a surging Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Todd Bowles led team.

JAHMYR GIBBS JUST BODIED ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. TO SCORE THAT’S A ROOKIE pic.twitter.com/FKBxBWuSjW — Booner (@boonersports) January 21, 2024

Gibbs Gives the Lions Big Play Potential

While most fans tend to focus on the passing game as the source of big plays, Gibbs adds a big play dimension to the Detroit Lions' running game that most teams don't have, excepting the 49ers of course.

Christian McCaffrey could be the one player who could bring the Lions' defense to its knees this coming weekend, especially if star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out.

The hope for Lions fans is that Gibbs continues to show he's mature beyond his years in the running game. So far on the season, Gibbs has teamed with fellow running back David Montgomery to provide an amazing one-two punch. It seems as if Montgomery instinctively knows how to get the tough yards while Gibbs knows how to save his energy for the moments the team really needs him to break off a big play in the running game.

The Lions' defense has improved tremendously this season, especially against the run.

The Lions have given up the second least rush yards in the NFL this season, but they haven't faced a back like Christian McCaffrey yet, either.

If the Lions' defense gets hit with a big play or two, Gibbs is the guy they can turn to in hopes of getting one back. That's the type of skill and talent it takes to go toe-to-toe with a supremely talented championship level team like the 49ers, and it's a big part of the reason why Gibbs is the Lions' x-factor on Sunday.

For Campbell, Holmes and the rest of the Lions' leaders, it's a chance for them to see what he can do on the biggest stage.

With star center Frank Ragnow and great receiving and blocking tight end Sam LaPorta both nursing injuries, the Lions will need Gibbs' explosiveness and ability to make something out of nothing at times in contrast with Montgomery's steady running style between the tackles.

Gibbs, for his part, seems ready to take on the responsibility, which is what makes Sunday's championship game all the more compelling.