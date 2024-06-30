Popular esports wiki Liquipedia recently partnered with the esports publication ONE Esports. ONE announced the collaboration between the two via a LinkedIn post last June 27, 2024.

Liquipedia Partners With ONE Esports to Promote Each Other’s Content

As revealed in ONE’s announcement, the collaboration between the two esports platforms will have each other promote the other’s content on their respective websites.

For Liquipedia’s end of the bargain, the esports repository juggernaut will be featuring ONE’s coverage in their pro player, team, and tournament wiki pages. Thus, this allows Liquipedia’s viewers to read up on their favorite esports heroes with ONE’s articles.

As for ONE’s side of things, the esports publication will promote Liquipedia’s comprehensive database on their website and articles. This comes with the in-game statistics, hero picks, and match histories that are most likely esports diehards are all about.

Liquipedia’s Exciting Partnership With ONE Esports

The partnership between Liquipedia and ONE Esports comes at a time when the former is currently celebrating 15 years of its existence.

Started by the esports organization Team Liquid in 2006, the esports-focused platform has become the go-to website for both casual and hardcore fans of esports.

Within their 15 years of serving the esports community, the popular esports repository website has reportedly amassed more than six billion page views.

In a LinkedIn repost of the Liquipedia x ONE Esports partnership announcement, Job Hilbers, the Senior Manager of Liquipedia at Team Liquid, shares this collaboration with ONE Esports is aligned with Liquipedia’s vision to be the one-stop shop for all things in esports.

“Exciting news! As part of our aim to become the one-stop shop for all things esports we have partnered with ONE Esports,” Hilbers shared.

“We will leverage their award-winning esports coverage to enrich our player-, team-, and tournament pages. Meanwhile, ONE Esports will use our award-winning data and statistics coverage to further improve their articles.”

In light of the partnership, Hilbers is hopeful about this collaboration.

“We are keen to see what the future holds through this partnership!,” he states.

