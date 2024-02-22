LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka recently joined Golf.com’s Claire Rogers to chat about golf and life on her segment, “The Scoop.”
One of her questions showed how much respect the LIV Golf pro has for a fellow golfer. She asked Koepka if he had to play golf for the rest of his life with only one player, who would it be?
Koepka's answer of Rory McIlroy was surprising, but his explanation made sense.
“Most people probably hate this answer, but Rory,” the LIV Golf star said. “I feel like maybe — divulging a lot. There’s a competition. Maybe he’s that way or not, but I’ve got to get one more [major] than him. He will get to five soon, and it’s like a one-up thing… I want to try to be better than him because I think he’s arguably one of the best players ever, so it’s trying to one-up — that’s how it feels anyways.”
McIlroy has won four major titles, while Koepka surpassed him with his PGA Championship win at Oak Hill last year to earn his fifth.
After the LIV Golf star won the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka declared that he's back.
“I just think, I guess, [it] validates it for myself,” Brooks Koepka said of his victory (h/t Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports). “I guess maybe if anybody doubted it from Augusta or whatever, any doubts anybody on TV might have or whatever, I'm back. I'm here.”
The 33-year-old Koepka won the PGA Championship by carding a 9-under 271, two shots better than runners-up Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.