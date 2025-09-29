The Ryder Cup competition at Bethpage Black was notable for multiple reasons. The European golfers dominated the first two days of team competition and built up a huge edge. The final day of singles competition saw a return to form by the United States as many of the top American golfers won their matches. The U.S. golfers were able to close the final margin and make it respectable, even though the Europeans still won by a 15-13 score.

"What happened here this week is not acceptable." Rory McIlroy speaks on the fans at Bethpage Black. pic.twitter.com/gMd7OzIUQ4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the most notable aspect of the 3-day Ryder Cup event was the fan behavior. American golf fans seemed to be more interested in upsetting and harassing European golfers than they were in supporting their own. Players were mocked, cursed at and disrespected throughout the event.

Nobody appeared to take more abuse than Europe's Rory McIlroy. The brilliant superstar from Northern Ireland is one of the greatest golfers in the world, and he ranks second to Scottie Scheffler of the United States. However, American golf fans attending the Ryder Cupe did not offer McIlroy any respect. Instead, they attempted to demean him by cursing at him and violating normal golf etiquette in the most brutal manner.

McIlroy spoke about the fan behavior after the Europeans earned the team victory.

McIlroy says 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland will be different

The golfer said that fans in Ireland will be urged to support their team in a positive manner at the Ryder Cup and not attack the Americans the way he was attacked this week.

McIlroy spoke extensively after celebrating the Ryder Cup triumph with his teammates.

“I don't think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what we saw out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people and teach life lessons. It teaches you how to respect people. It teaches you etiquette. Sometimes this week we didn't see those things.

“Come and support your team. I I didn't hear a lot of shouts for Scottie Scheffler today, but I heard a lot of remarks against me. It was a rough week for all of us, but we were able to shut them up with the way we played. I chirped back a few times because they got to me a few times. But for the most part, we handled ourselves with class.”

The Europeans brought a 12-5 advantage into Sunday's final round. They clinched the Ryder Cup victory when Shane Lowry rolled in a 6-foot putt to earn a tie with American Russell Henley.