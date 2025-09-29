The Ryder Cup got a little too close for comfort for Team Europe on Sunday after a dominant first two days, but picking up the final few points needed to retain the trophy on foreign soil was a mere formality. In the end, after a difficult morning for some of the top European players, Shane Lowry drained a clutch putt on 18 to secure the final half-point needed to clinch the title.

Last year, after the United States won the Presidents Cup, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was caught on camera saying that the Americans were “gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f***ing a**” in a clip that aired on the Netflix series Full Swing. While Bradley didn't mean for the comment to come out and was more just trying to hype up his guys, the Europeans took it to heart.

Now, they have the last laugh. After winning the Ryder Cup, Lowry posed in front of a wall with Bradley's quote on it for a savage Instagram post.

Lowry was a big part of the Ryder Cup victory for Europe, earning two points in three matches with a final record of 1-0-1. He played alongside Rory McIlroy in an epic four-ball match on Saturday afternoon against Justin Thomas and Cam Young, won by the Europeans 2 up.

During that match, Lowry and McIlroy faced tons of verbal abuse from the American crowd at Bethpage Black, including comments about McIlroy's family and Lowry's weight. The two major champions even fired back at the crowd at times during the round, but were able to keep their composure and get the win.

During Lowry's Sunday singles match against Russell Henley, he stepped to the 18th tee box down a hole with Europe just needing a tie to get to 14 points and retain the Ryder Cup. After both Henley and Lowry hit great approach shots into the green to set up makable birdie looks, Henley left his putt short while Lowry drilled it right in the center to finish the job for Team Europe.

Now, he has the last laugh over Bradley and the rest of Team USA, and he is taking full advantage after one of the biggest moments of his career.