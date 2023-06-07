Bryson DeChambeau jumped to LIV Golf in 2022 for a reported $125 million. Now, he is headed back to the PGA Tour with the rest of the renegade golfers following the shocking PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. And while many golfers, golf fans, and even the families of 9/11 victims are outraged by the Tour getting in bed with the Saudi Arabian government, DeChambeau says not to worry, because “nobody’s perfect.”

LIV Golf — and now the PGA Tour — is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Saudi government. That’s the same government that is accused of supporting the 9/11 attackers, ordering the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, financing terrorism, and committing other human rights violations.

Following the merger, Bryson DeChambeau joined Kaitlan Collins on CNN for a shocking interview where he praised the Saudi investors behind LIV Golf and fired back at the families of 9/11 victims who have been extremely critical of the LIV players, and now the PGA Tour, for taking money from the Saudi government.

“We’ll never be able to repay the [9/11] families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago. And what happened was, is, definitely horrible,” DeChambeau told Collins. “I think as time has gone on, 20 years has passed, and we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole.”

DeChambeau continued by saying it’s time to find “a pathway to peace and forgiveness” with the Saudis, and the PIF is simply trying to make the world a better place.

When Collins pushed back, DeChambeau countered that he’s just a golfer, not a political expert, and that “nobody’s perfect, but we’re all trying to improve in life.”