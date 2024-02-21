Joaquin Niemann was one of three players to receive special invitations from Augusta National to compete in the 2024 Masters.

Joaquin Niemann has gotten his wish: He's received an invite from Augusta National to compete in The Masters (April 11-14). Ryo Hisatsune of Japan and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen also accepted special invitations.

“The Masters Tournament has a long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley wrote in a statement. “Today’s announcement represents the Tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world. We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”

Niemann won the first event of LIV Golf's 2024 season, outlasting Sergio Garcia in a four-hole playoff shrouded in darkness at Mayakoba. Seconds after his winning putt, the 25-year-old Chilean expressed his desire to parlay his success into major participation.

‘I want to win Majors, but I gotta get in first!’ 🤣@joaconiemann reacts to his huge putt in the DARK to win on the 4th playoff hole in Mayakoba 👏#LIVGolf @TorqueGC_ pic.twitter.com/q6BWDer4IU — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 5, 2024

Players inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings one week before The Masters earn spots in the field (currently at 83 names). Because LIV Golf remains unrecognized by OWGR, Niemann — ranked No. 18 at age 23, now No. 81 — took the initiative by entering International Series events outside of the Saudi-backed league to boost his standing.

The Chilean has three top-fives on the DP World Tour this season and won the Australian Open in December — earning an automatic bid to the 2024 Open Championship. (21 LIV golfers, including Niemann, are competing in the Asian Tour International Oman this week.)

Notably, Augusta's news release did not mention his triumph in the 54-hole, no-cut, team event at Mayakoba — perhaps explaining the lack of invites extended to any other LIV golfer, including three-time 2023 winner Talor Gooch.

LIV will, however, be represented at Augusta. Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Smith will be in the field, having met certain qualifications.

Niemann will be making his fifth Masters appearance. His best finish was a T16 in 2023.

Olesen, 34, secured his eighth DP World Tour victory via the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January. He has five top-10s in his last seven starts worldwide. (Look for him to contend in the PGA Tour's Mexico Open at Vidanta Villarta). The Dane has made four career Masters starts.

The 21-year-old Hisatsune, the 2023 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year, will be making his Augusta debut.

The 2024 Masters is 50 days away.