Sergio Garcia blasted the patrons and officials after he failed to qualify for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. The LIV Golf player is sitting on 99 career major starts.

Garcia posted a three-under aggregate score after his 36-hole Final Qualifying at West Lancashire Golf Club on Tuesday — two strokes back of grabbing one of the four available spots.

“I tried my hardest to get into The Open; it would have been nice to make The Open my 100th major,” Garcia said in a radio interview. “I love The Open, and I love playing majors. But it’s tough when you’re that close and finish right on the edge. But unfortunately, I won’t be able to make it.”

Garcia's group was one of several to be issued a slow-play warning. (Garcia has long been dinged as a slow player). However, on multiple occasions, according to Bunkered, the group was forced to wait on the tee as fans cleared the space. On the par-4 eighth, the Spaniard could be heard complaining to R&A officials.

“You’re always right, we’re wrong,” he said.

“It’s very simple: When you have 2,000 people following us with no ropes, nothing,” Garcia said after. “The marshals were trying to do as good a job as they could do but obviously we had to stop pretty much on every tee for two or three minutes to hit our tee shots because people were walking in front of the tee and on the fairway.

“Unless we wanted to start hitting people, we couldn’t hit. I don’t think they took that into account and that was unfortunate because it made us rush. On a day like today where the conditions are so tricky and you might need a little of bit of extra time here and there it doesn’t help out.

“Because of that I made a couple of bogeys that might cost me getting to Troon.”

LIV results are still unrecognized by the Official World Golf Ranking, often forcing its members to go through traditional qualifying in order to secure spots in majors.

Garcia came up short in his efforts to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open, though — like fellow major veteran Adam Scott — ended up as a late addition in the field via his alternate status (the USGA does not disclose its alternate system).

Garcia, currently ranked no. 312, finished T12 at Pinehurst No. 2 — the second-best finish for a LIV player, after winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Through nine 2024 LIV events, the 44-year-old has two runner-ups and a top-5. He sits in seventh place in the individual standings while his Fireballs GC squad is running in eighth.

The 2017 Masters champion missed the cut at Augusta National and was not in the field at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The 152nd Open at Royal Troon Golf Club will take place from July 21-24 in Scotland.

In 2023, Garcia also came up just short in qualifying, bringing his streak of 25 consecutive British Open appearances to an end.