Professional golf's division between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf not only exists but does not appear to have an end in sight. Maybe that is why some players have moved beyond bringing the game back together and instead focusing on other avenues.

Adrian Meronk, who is gearing up for this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, detailed his vision for a future in professional golf that excludes the PGA Tour.

“It wouldn’t be the worst thing if the PGA Tour went its own way and everyone else got together and created a worldwide tour everywhere except the United States. I like that idea. It would be awesome,” said Meronk.

“The Asian Tour is flourishing right now, so maybe that will happen.”

LIV Golf has already peeled off a ton of talent from the PGA Tour. Jon Rahm, who skipped out on the DP World Tour Championship, is the biggest of names to defect. Rahm reportedly signed a $600 million contract to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Meronk, of course, was not offered anywhere close to that figure. But that does not mean he doesn't have much in common with the Spaniard's position.

Like Rahm, Meronk also appealed the fines and suspensions levied his way for joining LIV Golf. That allowed him to keep his status on the European circuit for the time being. He also hopes to earn his way onto Luke Donald's Ryder Cup team in 2025 after being snubbed last year.

But he has since put that into perspective.

“Not making the Ryder Cup team definitely opened my eyes to the fact that I need to focus on myself, my career, my game, and my life,” Meronk said. “I realized that the Ryder Cup is not the most important thing in the world. I would love to play, and if I perform well enough next year, I could qualify. But it’s not my priority.”

The Polish star certainly then put his family and finances first, making the decision to join LIV. But that does not mean it was easy, saying it was “definitely the hardest decision of my life.”