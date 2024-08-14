Ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind — the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan provided an update on the progress of talks with LIV Golf's backer, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Progress … or lack thereof.

Here's what Monahan told reporters in Memphis on Wednesday, about 14 months after the infamous framework agreement.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on LIV Golf talks

The 2025 PGA Tour schedule, released Wednesday morning, looks almost identical to this year's. Its status quo nature, at the very least, doesn't indicate any imminent shake-ups to professional golf.

Monahan was asked if he had upcoming plans to engage with PIF, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig.

“I have a lot of meetings on the subject,” the commissioner replied. “I’m not going to get into the specifics of it. It’s a clear focus of mine, it’s a clear focus of the organization. That said, there is a lot of dialogue.’’

Representatives from PIF and the PGA Tour — including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods — have been talking for several months. Key LIV figures continue to push a long-term agenda, while certain PGA Tour stars appear committed to operating their enterprise independently.

In January, the PGA Tour secured $1.5 billion in funding from Strategic Sports Group (SSG) — a consortium of high-profile American sports owners and investors. A for-profit branch, PGA Tour Enterprises, was created to grow the game. Tiger Woods is vice-president.

LIV Golf players are still banned from having PGA Tour cards, and their results are not recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking. This week in West Virginia, the disruptive league will host the 12th event of its third full campaign. The season will culminate in Chicago (Sep. 13-15) and with the Team Championship Dallas (Sep. 20-22).

Earlier in the summer, McIlroy, who virtually attended a “big boy” meeting with PIF, signaled the sides were meeting on a weekly basis. On Wednesday, Patrick Cantlay, a player director who isn't considered pro-merger, seemed borderline-pleased with the slow down in dialogue.

The PGA Tour's three-week postseason — which Scottie Scheffler dismissed as ‘silly — get underway Thursday.