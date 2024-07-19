Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to bite his tongue when he feels strongly about something. Well, Hatton was back at it following his opening round of the Open Championship Thursday.

Hatton finished his round with a 2-over 73, which considering the conditions was not a poor round. He did not record a single birdie and carded two bogeys. That apparently frustrated the Englishman.

“Yeah, it was a tough day, and conditions were tough to deal with… My ball striking day was pretty awful. It's one of the worst rounds I think I've had this year, in terms of how I think I've hit the golf ball,” Hatton said.

“It wasn't a fun experience.”

But his frustrations seemed to get the best of him as he addressed reporters. Hatton would go so far as to call out The Open tournament directors for the way Royal Troon was set up.

“The conditions are difficult anyway. There's a few holes that are just obviously playing really long. Unfortunately, that's where it's going at the moment, where they just seem to try to make it longer to make it harder, which I think doesn't make it the most enjoyable test.”

This coming from the man who previously complained about Augusta National.

I am sorry, I did not realize championship courses were supposed to be set up so that players have an enjoyable round. I thought they were meant to be the stiffest, most difficult tests in the sport. They are supposed to make golfers wrack their brains and have to come up with some magic to compete and potentially win a major.

He did not stop there though.

“They didn't put any tees forward. You can't reach any of the par-5s on the front nine. Was it 15 or 16, the par-5, you're hitting a 4-iron off it. Tell me a good par-5 where you're hitting 4-iron off the tee. There isn't one,” said Hatton visibly agitated.

“Even though they've moved the tee back on 17, which I think is a shame, it's still with the wind today, you're hitting 5-iron and hoping it can stay on the green.”

“I think it's a good thing that the wind was playing down because they probably would have left the tee at the back if it was into off the left. Then do you want to watch guys hit 3-wood into a green that's hard enough to hit with 7-iron?”

Essentially, it sounded like 32-year-old was not happy that you can't reach the par-5's in two. Cry me a river. Everyone played the same course in the same condition.

Tyrrell Hatton's responses to questions did not go unnoticed by golf fans either.

Hundreds of other fans chimed in calling Hatton a cry baby, telling him to “sack up.” Some pointed to the fact that maybe he is too accustomed the three days of a golf party on the LIV Tour and forgot what golf is really like.

Despite his complaints and self-perceived poor play, Hatton is hanging around. He is even par through his front nine Friday and still 2-over for the tournament. If Hatton can find a way into red figures by days end, he'll have a legitimate shot come the weekend.