Perhaps not all animated films need a live action remake. When CinemaCon premiered The Little Mermaid trailer, we got to see a bit of the iconic 1989 characters reimagined into 3D. Unfortunately, the animation let many people down. Flounder, whom we all know and love as a the timid, round yellow and blue fishy companion to Ariel, didn’t translate well into the photo-realistic style.

Jacob Tremblay will voice the lovable fish in the 2023 Little Mermaid. If Disney did something right, it’s accuracy. It was nothing but praise for Tremblay’s match to the original version of the movie. The voice actor matched the original voice actor Jason Marin’s childlike tone and wobbly words.

With the success of the 2019 The Lion King, it seems as though Disney thought a new avenue opened for remakes. A live action mammal like a lion is adorable, like a large kitten, but many don’t think a fish is particularly cuddly. One person via Twitter said, “Disney needs to understand that not all stories can translate to different mediums/ live action. 1989 Flounder was cute and wholesome. 2023 Flounder could be strung up half gutted at a fish market, and I would not care.”

Sebastian the crab also wasn’t exempt from the hate. Daveed Diggs will voice the parental crab, but his love and care for Ariel might not come through with his beady eyes and meaty claws. It seems like Jacob Tremblay’s Flounder might have a similar issue.

Why does the new Flounder look like he’s been in and out of rehab since the last movie? pic.twitter.com/h74iupU2bf — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) April 28, 2023

The whole Flounder ordeal left the original Ariel controversy in the dust:

Y'all crying about Ariel when they did our boy flounder FOUL https://t.co/2Ev1CPuP2C pic.twitter.com/h3uuY2KLLT — Nefarious Filth Bird⚡️🆓 (@Arbitrarymagi) April 26, 2023

At least they didn’t go with their original design: