How to Train You Dragon veteran Gerard Butler will get the chance to bring Stoick from animation to live-action for the upcoming reboot.

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has already found its Hiccup and Astrid, which will see Mason Thames and Nico Parker take over for Jay Baruchel and America Ferrara, respectively. Another casting update for the upcoming film has been given, and fans will be happy to hear a familiar name to the series will get to make the jump from animation to live-action.

Series star Gerard Butler, who voiced Hiccup’s father Stoick in all three animated films, will return to the franchise for its first live-action outing as Hiccup’s father and the chieftain of Berk, according to Deadline. He joins the film set to be directed by Dean DeBlois, who served as the director, writer, and producer on all three animated How to Train Your Dragon films.

Butler’s inclusion in the film makes him the only actor announced to be making the jump from animation to live-action, as Baruchel and Ferrara are too old to play the teenage Hiccup and Astrid introduced in the first film.

However, Butler’s inclusion does open the door for other series veterans to potentially find their way into the live-action reboot. The most prominent name from the first film would be former-Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson, who voiced Gobber the Belch in all three animated films.

Should the reboot prove successful enough for sequels, it creates the possibility for Cate Blanchett to return to the series as Hiccup’s long-lost mother Valka. The villainous roles portrayed by Djimon Hounsou, Kit Harington, and F. Murray Abraham could also get the opportunity to cross over from the animated films to live-action.

How to Train Your Dragon is scheduled to release in theaters on June 13, 2025.