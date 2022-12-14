By Jack Winter · 5 min read

Have you ever wondered just how brightly the Larry O’Brien Trophy shines in person? Whether you could pull off wearing the glitziest, highest-carat NBA championship ring in league history? How about what it’s like to be a Splash Brother, raining jumpers under pressure on the Chase Center hardwood?

The Golden State Warriors and Confirmed 360 make those dreams become your new reality with the MVP Experience, an exclusive, one-of-a-kind add-on to single-game tickets that allows fans to feel the joy and thrill of being a reigning NBA champion.

An elite entertainment agency providing fans VIP access to the world’s most coveted events across sports, music, Hollywood and more, Confirmed 360 is the official Experience Provider for the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center.

“We want to get people access to the best access that no one else can give them,” says Jose Martinez Jr., Head of Partnerships and Business Development of Confirmed 360. “We want them to be able to enjoy un-buyable experiences, things that they didn’t know were available, and we don’t want them to be limited about it. We don’t want them to just look for the best seat available or your typical backstage pass, but ask how that experience can be enhanced in ways they never imagined. How can we introduce them to something they didn’t know was possible?”

That unparalleled access is reflected from start to finish of the MVP Experience, an event fans old and new will come to cherish forever, making indelible memories alongside family and friends while enjoying the perks normally reserved for their favorite Warriors stars.

The MVP Experience begins with early VIP entry to Chase Center, where attendees are whisked away for a pre-game reception at Bay View Terrace on the state-of-the-art arena’s suite level. Longtime Warriors hype man Franco Flinn brings the same unbridled energy and enthusiasm to the MVP Experience he does during in-game timeouts, setting the stage for exclusive fan access to Golden State’s newest championship bling.

As champagne is toasted before another home showcase of the most exciting team in basketball, MVP Experience guests are granted ample time to awe at and cheese with the historic Larry O’Brien Trophy—awarded every June to the newly-minted NBA champions—and the Warriors’ 2022 championship ring.

Fans can even put the 16-carat, yellow and white diamond ring on their finger, just like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Dubs did while celebrating their fourth title in eight years on opening night of the 2022-23 season. Much as you won’t want it to, just be sure the gaudy jewelry designed by Jason of Beverley Hills actually slides off your finger. It was nearly too tight on mine, but I certainly wasn’t complaining.

Once you’ve had all the time you want with Golden State’s blinding title-winning mementos, the MVP Experience continues at one of Chase Center’s many fan shops, where attendees splurge on Warriors merchandise with a provided gift card. My partner and I left with an embroidered Golden State sweatshirt from Pro Standard, Nike’s Classic Edition Swingman shorts and a mini Warriors ball.

But the MVP Experience never loses sight of its foundation: Golden State basketball. After watching the Warriors fight for another victory on the NBA’s best home court is when fans are treated to the most surreal portion of a truly unforgettable night.

“The on-court piece of it is really the biggest piece,” Martinez says. “How can we find a way to do something on the court, on the day of a game? You don’t grow up dreaming about going to games to sit in the seats, you dream about being on the court. That was my dream. We really thought it’d be unique to be able to offer that, and that’s really the main centerpiece of this.”

The Splash Challenge is a shooting contest on the Chase Center floor that echoes Curry’s legendary pregame warmup routine. Everyone participating in the MVP Experience gets 45 seconds to make as many shots as they can from four designated spots on the court, fulfilling all Dubs fans’ burning desire to step in the shoes of the Splash Brothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Confirmed360 (@confirmed360)

Once every guest has embraced their inner Curry and Thompson and you’re done pinching yourself, the MVP Experience finally comes to a close. But the stirring excitement of living like an MVP persists long after the night is over, begging the question of what Experience Confirmed 360 will offer sports fans next—with the Warriors in 2023-24, or many more NBA, NFL and MLB franchises in the future.

“The Warriors are the dream partner. I can’t keep up with my emails right now, because every team in the NBA, NFL and MLB is like, ‘Hey, we’d love to partner with you guys as well,’ so it’ll be really good as we keep scaling this,” Martinez says.

“The plan is to work with the teams that are forward thinking, that want to not put limitations on the gameday experience, but expand the gameday experience. If we can align with the right teams and right markets, we’re planning on eventually taking this to dozens and dozens of teams—but each one differently. A custom Experience based on what their fans want and what kind of unique access each team can provide.”

Tickets to the MVP Experience can be purchased at WarriorsMVP.com, but act fast. Space is limited to 30 guests per outing, and no fan base craves that true VIP access like Dub Nation.