Liverpool's quest for success hit a speed bump as Alexis Mac Allister, a keystone in their midfield, limped off the pitch vs Sheffield United

Liverpool‘s quest for success hit a speed bump as Alexis Mac Allister, a keystone in their midfield, limped off the pitch during their clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. The Argentine midfielder found himself on the receiving end of a series of robust challenges in an intense first half at Bramall Lane. While he valiantly returned for the second half, Mac Allister succumbed to injury just shy of the hour mark, necessitating his substitution, with Curtis Jones taking his place.

This injury exacerbates the already burgeoning list of fitness concerns for Liverpool, a list that recently saw the inclusion of Joel Matip. The defender had to exit the field during the weekend's fixture against Fulham, and Jurgen Klopp revealed that Matip is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. The injury bug has bitten hard, with key players such as Alisson, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Andy Robertson already unavailable.

Mac Allister, a summer recruit from Brighton, had been a reliable figure for Klopp, missing only one Premier League match this season due to suspension. His untimely injury leaves Klopp with further complications as he navigates through a challenging phase of the season.

Jurgen Klopp, no stranger to adversity, now awaits updates on the severity of Alexis Mac Allister's injury, with the crucial clash against Crystal Palace looming on the horizon. The uncertainty surrounding the availability of the Argentine star only adds to Klopp's managerial challenges, as he seeks to keep Liverpool competitive in multiple competitions despite the mounting injury woes.