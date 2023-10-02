Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has come under fire from the Football Association (FA) following his social media comment after Liverpool's controversial defeat vs. Tottenham Hotspur, reported by GOAL. The match, marred by contentious decisions, saw Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota receive red cards, and a goal from Luis Diaz disallowed due to a VAR error.

In response to a teammate's praise of Tottenham's team spirit, Mac Allister made a pointed remark, saying, “normal when you have 12 players.” Although the comment was swiftly deleted, its implications might not spare him from potential FA action. The FA strictly prohibits players from questioning match officials' integrity, making Mac Allister's comment a possible breach of these guidelines.

Liverpool, too, faces potential financial penalties from the FA due to receiving more than five yellow cards during the heated clash with Tottenham. This incident further exacerbates Liverpool's ongoing frustrations with the Premier League's officiating decisions. The club has been embroiled in numerous controversial calls, including manager Jurgen Klopp's suspension last season following accusations of referee bias. These incidents have prompted Liverpool to demand immediate improvements in the consistency and fairness of refereeing decisions in the Premier League.

As the FA reviews Alexis Mac Allister's comment, Liverpool anxiously awaits the outcome, highlighting the pressing need for a comprehensive review of officiating standards in the league. The incident adds fuel to the ongoing debate about the challenges faced by clubs in dealing with contentious refereeing decisions, raising important questions about the accountability and transparency of the officiating process in the Premier League.