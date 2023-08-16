Liverpool superstar Alisson Becker is set to extend his stay at Anfield and remain the first-choice goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Al Nassr this summer.

According to the reports from FootMercato, Al Nassr were trying to negotiate a move for the Brazilian goalkeeper. However, the 30-year-old Becker has no plans of leaving Liverpool in this window. A move to Al Nassr wouldn't have just given him a chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo but also to reunite with former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

Becker has denied all the links to Al Nassr and has maintained that he is enjoying his life in Merseyside and wants to be Klopp's number-one goalkeeper. The Brazilian goalkeeper joined Liverpool in 2018 as a replacement for Loris Karius, who had a disastrous Champions League final against Real Madrid that year.

He has been one of Klopp's team's most influential figures in defense, alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnold. He has won a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in his tenure at Liverpool.

Although the Reds had a forgetful 2022/23 campaign, Becker was one of the standout players for Liverpool. He was arguably the only reason the Reds had a chance for a top 4 finish until the end of the Premier League campaign.

Klopp was quick to praise the 30-year-old at the end of last year's campaign, saying, “He is for sure the most consistent player we have this season.”

“That's actually not bad news. It's good news because if we are not in great shape and the level of the goalie drops as well, then we would have been completely lost.”