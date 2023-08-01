Senegal forward and captain Sadio Mane has officially completed his medical before his move to Al Nassr. The former Liverpool man will be the Saudi Pro League club’s fourth summer signing after Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Alex Telles. He will also be joining forces with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Mane has undergone his medical in Dubai and will become a new Al-Nassr player after signing his contract today. The documents are being prepared by the Saudi Pro League club’s hierarchy. The former Southampton man has already bid farewell to his mates in Bayern Munich.

Mane joined Bayern Munich last summer after ending a six-year tenure at Liverpool. However, his time in Germany didn’t exactly go to plan, as inconsistencies and differences among squad members hampered everything. The most notable thing that came out was the fight he picked up with Leroy Sane after the Champions League defeat to Manchester City. The Senegal captain reportedly punched the former Manchester City man. Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel reacted by removing Mane from the next Bundesliga squad.

On the other hand, Al Nassr and Saudi Pro League have taken the entire football world by surprise. It all started with Al Nassr when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in January. After adding the Portuguese legend, the Middle Easterns welcome the biggest football talents in the world. Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Jordan Henderson are the latest additions in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League also wanted to bring Lionel Messi to the country, but the Argentine legend snubbed the move and signed for Inter Miami in the MLS instead.