Liverpool‘s quest to bolster their midfield took an unexpected turn as they made an audacious £100 million ($125 million) bid for Newcastle‘s Bruno Guimaraes, reported by GOAL. However, the Magpies swiftly issued a ‘firm' rejection of the offer.

In the wake of several departures, including key midfielders like Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool embarked on a mission to secure top-quality replacements. They successfully secured the services of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but remained determined to add one more top-tier midfielder to their roster, someone capable of filling the void left by Fabinho in the heart of their midfield.

Liverpool's pursuit of their midfield targets, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, encountered setbacks as both players opted to join Premier League rivals Chelsea. Undeterred, Liverpool shifted their focus to Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle, tabling a staggering £100 million offer.

However, Newcastle, buoyed by their return to the Champions League after a lengthy hiatus of over two decades, stood their ground. Manager Eddie Howe and the club's hierarchy consider Guimaraes an indispensable asset, especially as they prepare for their European campaign. They swiftly rejected Liverpool's generous bid, signaling their intention to retain the Brazilian midfielder.

Liverpool promptly adapted to the evolving situation by securing the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for €40 million ($43 million/£34 million). Gravenberch became the fourth midfield addition for the Reds, following Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Szoboszlai.

With a revamped midfield, Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp are eager to mount a strong challenge for the Premier League title, aiming to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing campaign that saw them finish fifth last season. The addition of Gravenberch, alongside the other midfield signings, strengthens Liverpool's squad and enhances their prospects for success in the upcoming season.