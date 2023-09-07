In a rather odd announcement video, Al-Ettifaq has introduced their new signing, Demarai Gray, in a manner that couldn't escape the attention of football fans worldwide, reported by GOAL. While unveiling Gray's arrival from Everton for an £8 million ($9.9 million) deal, the Saudi Pro League team seemed to take an unusual dig at Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The announcement video, titled ‘Ettifaq transfers,' carries a retro arcade game theme and features various Premier League teams and players. However, it's the brief moment related to Liverpool's squad that has sparked intrigue. In the video, Salah's image is highlighted, and two messages of ‘No!' suddenly appear on the screen. This unexpected move in the announcement video has raised eyebrows, leaving fans to speculate about its intent.

On the other hand, Everton's squad and Gray's icon are displayed next, with an additional cameo from renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The video delivers a clear message: “Demarai Gray to Al-Ettifaq, here we go.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gray, the 27-year-old winger, previously joined Everton from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and contributed significantly during his tenure at Goodison Park, making 75 appearances and scoring 12 goals. However, since the arrival of manager Sean Dyche, Gray's playing time had dwindled, leading to his decision to pursue a fresh start in Saudi Arabia's top-flight league.

While Gray readies himself for the next chapter of his career with Al-Ettifaq, Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, has faced ongoing speculation regarding a potential big-money move to Saudi Arabia. Despite these rumors, Salah appears set to remain at Liverpool, and fans eagerly anticipate his continued contributions to the Premier League giants.

Gray is currently undergoing fitness tests as part of preparations for potential involvement with the Jamaica national team during the international break. His prospective debut with Al-Ettifaq is scheduled for September 16th, when the team faces Abha at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.