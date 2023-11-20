Egypt's management has addressed concerns surrounding the safety of Liverpool's superstar Mohamed Salah after he faced a pitch invasion

Egypt's management has swiftly addressed concerns surrounding the safety of Liverpool‘s superstar Mohamed Salah after he faced a pitch invasion during Egypt's World Cup qualifying match against Sierra Leone, reported by GOAL. The incident, where Salah had to be escorted off the pitch by the military, raised questions about the security measures in place.

Fortunately, the security personnel at the stadium prevented the intruders from approaching Salah, ensuring his safety during the game, which Egypt went on to win 2-0, thanks to Trezeguet's brace. The Liverpool forward's safety became a focal point after the unsettling pitch invasion.

A day after the incident, Egypt's team management responded, seeking to reassure Salah's fans and Liverpool that the situation was not as serious as it may have seemed. They characterized the pitch invaders as passionate Premier League followers, emphasizing that the intention was not assault but rather an enthusiastic expression of support.

In an interview with The Athletic, Egypt's national team manager, Mohamed Ghoraba, clarified, “The story of it being an assault is not there at all. Here, the people are very kind and they support Liverpool or Arsenal. For them, Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny are icons, so their presence in the country is something they wish to happen again. For them, that's the only opportunity to have Salah playing in their ground, so it's normal like any fan entering the pitch.”

The management's response aims to alleviate any concerns about Salah's well-being, emphasizing the unique enthusiasm of football fans in Sierra Leone, where many are supporters of Liverpool and Arsenal. Salah, currently in exceptional form with 10 goals and four assists in 12 Premier League appearances, continues to be a key player for both Egypt and Liverpool. As he prepares to face Manchester City in the upcoming league match, his safety remains a priority for fans and the football community.