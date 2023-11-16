Liverpool is now rumored to be considering a sensational move to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG, following Real Madrid's reported withdrawal

In a surprising turn of events, Liverpool is now rumored to be considering a sensational move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), following Real Madrid‘s reported withdrawal from the race, reported by GOAL. While Mbappe's potential transfer would undoubtedly be a blockbuster deal, Real Madrid has allegedly decided not to pursue the French superstar in the upcoming summer, where he will become a free agent.

Real Madrid's decision is said to be influenced by Mbappe's substantial contractual demands, including an annual after-tax salary of €35 million (£30.5m/$38m) and a significant signing-on fee of around €100 million (£87m/$108m). These financial demands have led Liverpool to reconsider a potential move for Mbappe, reigniting speculations that had circulated as recently as last summer.

Mbappe, a long-time Real Madrid fan, has been a target for the Spanish club over multiple transfer windows. However, the current financial demands seem to have made the pursuit impractical for Real Madrid, creating an opportunity for Liverpool to enter the fray.

The PSG forward, who grew up surrounded by posters of Cristiano Ronaldo in his bedroom, has long been associated with a move to Spain. Still, the recent turn of events suggests that a shift to the English Premier League could be in the cards. As the rumor mill swirls, Kylian Mbappe is expected to feature in France's upcoming matches against Gibraltar and Greece during the international break before returning to PSG action on November 24 against Monaco. The potential move to Liverpool adds an exciting twist to Mbappe's future, and football enthusiasts will be eagerly watching the developments in the coming months.