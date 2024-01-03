Liverpool faces a significant challenge as Mohamed Salah leaves for AFCON duty, leaving the Reds at the top of the Premier League

Liverpool faces a significant challenge as Mohamed Salah leaves for AFCON duty, leaving the Reds three points clear at the top of the Premier League, reported by GOAL. Salah bid farewell in style, netting two goals in a 4-2 victory against Newcastle, bolstering Liverpool's title aspirations. However, with Salah set to miss potentially eight games during the Africa Cup of Nations, the team has been reminded of their responsibility to maintain their lead in the league.

Gary Neville, on the Gary Neville podcast, emphasized that Liverpool owes it to Salah to preserve their top position in the league during his absence. Neville acknowledged the transitional period the team is going through with new additions like Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz, emphasizing the need for precise decision-making in the final third.

While expressing doubts about Liverpool's title chances, Neville credited manager Jurgen Klopp for his managerial prowess. Liverpool will rely on the attacking prowess of Nunez, Diogo Jota, Diaz, and Gakpo to sustain their title charge in Salah's absence.

Salah's departure comes after he achieved a milestone, scoring his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool against Newcastle. He joined an elite group alongside Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney, and Thierry Henry as one of the few players to reach this landmark for a single club in the competition.

What's next for Liverpool and Mo Salah?

As Liverpool prepares for a challenging FA Cup third-round clash against Arsenal, Salah will be in action for Egypt in a warm-up game against Tanzania before the AFCON tournament kicks off. The coming weeks will test Liverpool's resilience and depth as they navigate a crucial period without their star forward.