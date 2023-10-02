Liverpool has issued a strongly worded statement, expressing their deep dissatisfaction with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) following VAR's decision to disallow Luis Diaz‘s goal against Tottenham Hotspur, reported by GOAL. Despite clear evidence suggesting Diaz was onside, VAR ruled out the goal, leaving Liverpool and their fans frustrated.

In the official statement, Liverpool acknowledged the acknowledgment of the error by PGMOL but sharply criticized their explanation as ‘unacceptable.' The club emphasized that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, leading to a significant undermining of the match's sporting integrity. The statement highlighted the pressures faced by match officials and stressed that VAR should alleviate these pressures, not exacerbate them.

Liverpool voiced their dissatisfaction with the insufficient time afforded to make the correct decision and the absence of subsequent intervention, leading to a flawed outcome. The categorization of the error as a ‘significant human error' was met with strong disapproval from the club, indicating their firm stance on the matter.

Furthermore, Liverpool stressed the paramount importance of transparent review processes, advocating for outcomes to be established with complete transparency. They emphasized that lessons from such incidents should be utilized to enhance existing processes, ensuring similar situations do not reoccur in the future.

Liverpool also expressed their commitment to exploring all available options, underlining the need for escalation and resolution. Despite the controversy surrounding the recent decision, the club remains focused on their upcoming matches, including the Europa League fixture against Union SG.

As the footballing world watches closely, Liverpool's strong stance against the PGMOL's decision has initiated discussions about the need for enhanced accountability and transparency within VAR and officiating processes in football.