Liverpool's defensive line has been dealt a severe blow as Joel Matip confirmed to have suffered a career-threatening ACL injury

Liverpool‘s defensive line has been dealt a severe blow as Joel Matip, crucial in their backline, is confirmed to have suffered a career-threatening anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, reported by GOAL. The setback occurred during Liverpool's hard-fought 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League, casting a shadow over Matip's season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, who initially expressed concern about the severity of Matip's injury, confirmed the worst fears after Liverpool's 2-0 triumph against Sheffield United on Wednesday. Joel Matip's knee injury adds to the Red's growing list of sidelined players, with Alexis Mac Allister also forced off with an injury in the midweek win.

Klopp, facing the challenge of an injury-ridden squad, remarked, “It’s an ACL. Ruptured. That’s unfortunately what I expected from the first second. It looked like that. Very unfortunate, but that’s it.” Matip's absence will be keenly felt, leaving a void in Liverpool's defensive structure for the remainder of the season.

This news compounds Liverpool's ongoing injury crisis, with key players like Alisson, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Andy Robertson already unavailable. Despite the setbacks, the Reds has shown resilience on the pitch, securing four victories and a draw in their last five matches across all competitions.

What's next for Liverpool?

The upcoming challenge for Klopp's side is a clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Liverpool will aim to maintain their positive momentum, while Crystal Palace, enduring a dip in form with just one point from their last four games, presents an opportunity for Liverpool to consolidate their standing in the league.