Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson has opened up on the exit from Liverpool this summer. The English midfielder ended his 12-year tenure at Anfield this summer and joined the Saudi Pro League. However, he has explained that the departure from Liverpool wasn't as simple as it seemed.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Henderson was speaking to the Athletic recently, where he discussed his departure from Liverpool. He said, “If one of those people (Klopp or FSG) said to me, ‘Now we want you to stay,’ then we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

“That’s not to say that they forced me out of the club, but at no point did I feel wanted by anyone to stay.”

He also denied the criticism placed on him for going to Saudi Arabia for “money.” He said, “I can understand the frustration. I can understand the anger. I get it. All I can say about that is that I’m sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever, to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help.”

Henderson was one of the five midfielders who left Liverpool this summer. He was joined by Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, and James Milner at the Anfield exit gate. The Reds have seen four midfielders come through the door this summer, i.e., Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. He was made the club captain in 2015 after the departure of Steven Gerrard to LA Galaxy.