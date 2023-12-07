Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed frustration when confronted with a comment about his team's upcoming match vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed frustration when confronted with a light-hearted comment about his team's upcoming match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. Speaking to Amazon Prime presenter Marcus Buckland after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, Buckland jokingly mentioned the lunchtime kick-off for the Crystal Palace game, suggesting it was Klopp's “favourite kick-off time.” However, Klopp, known for his disapproval of early Saturday fixtures following Wednesday games, did not take kindly to the jest.

Reacting sharply, Klopp said, “That’s really brave to make a joke about that. We go home, I don’t know exactly what time we will get home, we will arrive, maybe 1am-2am tonight, and then play again. We have two sessions. It is fine to recover and then we go again. Crystal Palace play tonight as well so it is really fine. I realise you don’t understand it as well and you work in football so why should I explain it again. If you make a joke out of that you are ignorant.”

Klopp highlighted the demanding schedule, that gives the team minimal time for recovery before the next game. Despite Buckland's attempt to clarify that he didn't intend disrespect, Klopp remained uninterested.

Liverpool's recent win places them just two points behind league leaders Arsenal, setting the stage for a potential surge to the top with a victory over Crystal Palace. Klopp's team faces a series of crucial fixtures, including matches against Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, and Union Saint-Gilloise, making the packed schedule a considerable challenge.

As the Premier League intensifies before Christmas, Liverpool aims to maintain its competitive edge and contend for the top spot, while Jurgen Klopp continues to navigate a demanding fixture list with his signature passion and determination.