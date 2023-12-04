Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp couldn't help to say a cheeky comment after Liverpool's nail-biting 4-3 victory vs Fulham in the Premier League

Liverpool‘s manager, Jurgen Klopp, couldn't help but express his delight with a cheeky comment following Liverpool's nail-biting 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. Klopp dubbed the match a “game you will never forget” during the post-match press conference, highlighting the thrilling nature of the encounter.

The victory was a close call for Liverpool at Anfield, as it seemed they might suffer their first home defeat since February. Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold turned the tables in the dying minutes, securing Liverpool's 11th consecutive home win of the season. The Reds initially fell behind 3-2 when Bobby De Cordova-Reid netted in the 80th minute, but a resilient performance saw them snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

“I don't think before the game many people would have thought Liverpool v Fulham would be a game they would never forget, but… you're welcome!” Klopp humorously remarked, acknowledging the unexpected excitement the match delivered.

This dramatic win allowed the Reds to leapfrog ahead of Manchester City, who settled for a draw on Sunday evening. Additionally, it created a slight gap between Liverpool and Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur, positioning Klopp's men in second place in the league, trailing only Mikel Arteta's Arsenal by two points.

What's next for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Looking ahead, Liverpool faces a seemingly easier challenge on December 6 when they take on Sheffield United. Sheffield United, coming off a 5-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Burnley, provides an opportunity for Klopp's squad to continue their impressive run in the Premier League.