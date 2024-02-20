Liverpool's clash against Luton Town in the Premier League won't be hitting the airwaves, for a strange reason

Liverpool‘s clash against Luton Town in the Premier League won't be hitting the airwaves, for a strange reason, reported by GOAL. Following their commanding 4-1 triumph over Brentford, the Reds stand firm with a two-point lead over Arsenal at the Premier League summit.

Originally slated for February 24, the Luton Town face-off got a calendar shuffle to February 21. Why? Liverpool's qualification for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday demanded this change. However, the peculiar twist is that the midweek clash won't grace television screens, all thanks to the 3 pm blackout slot.

Premier League rules dictate that if a match initially left out of televised coverage gets rescheduled, the rearranged fixture won't hit the airwaves, even if it's at a more viewer-friendly time.

Club owners across the Premier League are rallying for a change, urging the lift of the 3 pm ‘blackout.' Their vision? All 380 Premier League games broadcast live in the UK, starting in 2029. Presently, only 200 games make it to the small screen, with a planned increase to 250 to 270 during the 2025-2029 cycle.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is wrestling with an injury crisis amid a jam-packed fixture list. Post the Brentford clash, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones joined the growing injury list. On the upside, Mohamed Salah's return marked a goal against Brentford. As they eye a continued league winning streak against the Hatters, Liverpool aims to clinch their first trophy of the season in the Carabao Cup final.

