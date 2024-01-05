Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered a worrisome injury update regarding midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered a worrisome injury update regarding midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, adding an element of concern ahead of the upcoming FA Cup clash against Arsenal, reported by GOAL.

Szoboszlai sustained a hamstring injury during Liverpool's recent Premier League encounter with Newcastle, leading to his premature substitution, one minute earlier than planned. Klopp, addressing the media in a pre-Arsenal press conference, confirmed the nature of the injury, stating, “I can confirm it’s not a potential injury – it is an injury. Muscle, hamstring. But now we have to see.”

The Hungarian midfielder is set to miss the next two Liverpool fixtures, a notable absence that includes the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Fulham. Klopp expressed the uncertainty surrounding Szoboszlai's recovery timeline, acknowledging the player's positive attitude despite the setback. Klopp stated, “Dom is very positive, [and] doesn’t have a lot of pain, but we have to wait a little bit. So, no chance obviously for Sunday, not for Wednesday. No. And then we will see, after that hopefully, he might be back, but we don’t know.”

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a key figure at Anfield, accumulating over 1,800 minutes on the pitch in the current season, second only to Mohamed Salah. His injury presents a challenge for Klopp, especially with other players sidelined and a demanding schedule. In Szoboszlai's absence, Jurgen Klopp may turn to alternatives like Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch to bolster the midfield in the upcoming clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

The timing of the injury is particularly critical for Liverpool, given the ongoing international commitments of key players Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo in the AFCON and Asian Cup, respectively. The coming weeks will reveal the extent of Szoboszlai's recovery and his potential return to the Liverpool lineup.