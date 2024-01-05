PSG star Kylian Mbappe's transfer is near, and Liverpool has emerged as a contender against the long-anticipated destination, Real Madrid

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, the latest buzz surrounds the potential move of PSG star Kylian Mbappe, and Liverpool has emerged as a contender against the long-anticipated destination, Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. As the French sensation's contract with Paris Saint-Germain inches closer to its conclusion in the summer of 2024, the football community is abuzz with speculation about his next move.

Gary McAllister, a former player and coach with Liverpool, has thrown his insights into the mix, suggesting that Liverpool should actively pursue the World Cup-winning forward. Speaking to Boylesports, McAllister expressed his belief that Liverpool, being one of the world's top clubs, should always consider making a move when a player of Mbappe's stature becomes available. He emphasized that if the deal aligns with the club's budget and operational style, Liverpool should indeed be interested in securing the services of the prolific striker.

McAllister noted that Jurgen Klopp's attacking and front-foot style perfectly complements Mbappe's playing approach. He highlighted that the top echelon of football clubs will always strive to be in the running for a player of Mbappe's caliber, and Liverpool is undoubtedly part of that elite group. While the prevailing narrative has long pointed towards Real Madrid as Mbappe's next destination, the link with Liverpool has gained prominence.

The French star, who holds the record for PSG's all-time leading goalscorer with 234 goals, has previously acknowledged conversations with Liverpool, especially considering it's his mother's favorite club. As the rumors gain momentum, 2024 might mark the pivotal year for Kylian Mbappe to embrace a new challenge beyond the borders of his native France. The allure of joining a club like Liverpool, with its rich history and attacking philosophy under Klopp, adds an intriguing layer to Mbappe's potential transfer saga. Only time will reveal the next chapter in this captivating football narrative.